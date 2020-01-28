Tevin Farmer wants collisions to occur before the easy run

RINGSIDE 28/01/2020

Mul Ed Mulholland

Tevin Farmer is still on the lookout for super featherweight unification battles before moving to Lightweight to defend his IBF title against JoJo Diaz on Thursday, January 30, at the Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami, live on DAZN in the United States and at Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

Farmer (30-4-1 6 KOs) has made a name for himself as the most active world champion when he defended the title he won in Australia in August 2018 for the fifth time in Super Bowl week.

The Philadelphia star has mastered the challenges of James Tennyson, Francisco Fonseca, Jono Carroll and Guillaume Frenois within ten months and now welcomes the test by Diaz (30-1 15 KOs), who wants to win a world title in a fight on the second attempt that is fueled by a word war on social media.

The “American Idol” knows that his collision with Diaz is arguably the toughest test of his championship so far, but the 29-year-old is confident of keeping his title – and wants to put on even more 30kg belts before moving on to lightweight.

“After I win, I think I have one or two fights with 30 kg and then move on, especially when the big fights don’t take place,” said Farmer. “It is not frustrating, I want the struggles for unification and I want to be undisputed, but as long as I am still fighting and feeding my family, I agree.

“I go out and do my thing, I don’t listen to what people say because you can’t win, I just focus on my job and I know what this job is, I don’t have to be told – I mean Blow ass in the gym and we pop.

“Talking about missing people is overused because you have to plan for the future, but it’s my future, and I won’t let any other fighter determine my career – you don’t want to fight me, we’ll go on. I’ll be mine Legacy of what I do and who I fight, I don’t care what others do, it’s all up to me.

“It will be a hell of a fight, it will be ready and I am always ready to fight. I have had a great camp and we have added some new things to what I already have so I can’t wait for it to be fireworks. You can never learn enough, I am the first in the gym and the last one, I put the work in and made no compromises.

“He called me on social media, I usually don’t look at people, but I thought he would be a good name on my resume, he’s a fucking fighter and I wanted to give him a chance to win the title. I knew the fight was going to take place. If I say that the fight will take place, it will happen.

“He’ll come out and try to pop, throw a lot of power shots, maybe he could try boxing too, but I’m willing to do whatever he brings with him.”

Andrade and Keeler have a huge action night during Super Bowl week. Tevin Farmer (30-4-1, 6 KOs) defends his IBF World Super Featherweight title against JoJo Diaz (30-1, 15 KOs), unified World Super Bantamweight champion Daniel Roman (27-2-1, 10 KOs) defended his title against Murodjon Akhmadaliev (7-0, 6 KOs).

Anthony Sims Jr. (20: 0-18 KOs) is fighting for his first championship title against Roamer Alexis Angulo (25: 1 – 22 KOs) and many young talents are in action with Movladdin Biyarslanov (5: 0) 4 KOs), Austin Williams (4-0 3 KOs), Alexis Espino (4-0 3 KOs), Otha Jones III (4-0 1 KOs) and Avril Mathie (4-0-1 2 KOs).