Texans insert Eric Murray to improve shaky secondary

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 22: Basic safety Eric Murray #22 of the Cleveland Browns enters the field to get on the Los Angeles Rams in the sport at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

There are significant consequences awaiting Texans just after Hopkins trade by Jair Lopez

The Houston Texans make their 1st addition of absolutely free agency by agreeing to a 3 calendar year deal with defensive again Eric Murray.

The Houston Texans and defensive back Eric Murray have agreed on the opening day of free of charge company to a 3-12 months offer really worth up to $20.25 million according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Murray performed his collegiate football at the College of Minnesota prior to entering the 2016 NFL draft as a Senior and being selected in the fourth round by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Murray expended his initially three seasons with the Chiefs and started in 11 of the 54 appearances right before currently being traded in the closing yr of his rookie deal to the Cleveland Browns for Emmanuel Ogbah.

He concluded his 3-12 months stint in Kansas City with 100 tackles, 7 pass deflections, an interception, a fumble restoration, and a quarterback sack.

Having said that, Murray dealt with a knee injuries in Cleveland that compelled him to miss 7 games this previous year. Before his fourth 12 months in the league, Murray skipped just three online games in his very first three seasons.

Murray started off in four of the nine games he performed with the Browns, he concluded with 24 complete tackles, a go deflection, and a quarterback sack. He performed principally at basic safety with the Browns but has the history of actively playing the cornerback situation when he was initial drafted by the Chiefs.

Subsequent: There are really serious implications awaiting Texans after Hopkins trade

Murray could enjoy a minimal little bit each in Houston as the Texans experienced a void at slot cornerback, and essential to insert an additional basic safety in their rotation powering Justin Reid and Tashaun Gipson.