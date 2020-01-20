Texans move on from DC Romeo Crennel

January 20 (UPI) – Houston Texans switch from Defense Coordinator Romeo Crennel.

Sources told ESPN and NFL Network that Crennel is unlikely to return to the role next season and defensive coach Anthony Weaver will be the Texan’s new defensive coordinator.

72-year-old Crennel has been the Texan coach under head coach Bill O’Brien since 2014. From 2014 to 2016 he was a defensive coordinator before being promoted to deputy head coach. Crennel returned to the role of defensive coordinator in 2017 when Mike Vrabel was hired as the Tennessee Titans coach.

Weaver, 39, has been part of the Texan coaching staff since 2016. Previously, he worked for the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.

The Texas defense fought in 2019, allowing the fifth most yards per game. The Texans also allowed most yards per game in the playoffs before they were eliminated by the Kansas City Chiefs. Chief Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 321 yards and five touchdowns to beat the Texans out of the playoffs in the Matchup division round.

“It’s about evaluating, motivating and putting together a good plan.”

Romeo Crennel discussed his move to the defensive coordinator. pic.twitter.com/4UKPARwRdx— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 1, 2018

Sources told NFL Network that the Texans will be holding meetings this week to see if Crennel will continue to play a role in the team.