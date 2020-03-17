Texans re-sign Vernon Hargreaves, A.J. McCarron for depth upcoming season

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 04: John Brown #15 of the Buffalo Payments runs following a catch defended by Vernon Hargreaves #28 of the Houston Texans in the very first fifty percent of the AFC Wild Card Playoff recreation at NRG Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photograph by Tim Warner/Getty Photos)

The Houston Texans have re-signed A.J. McCarron and Vernon Hargreaves III to a single-12 months specials for this upcoming season.

The Houston Texans continue to carry their players back into the fold and re-signed quite a few contributors after the NFL cost-free agency time period commenced. Texans and A.J. McCarron have agreed to a a person year offer value up to $4 million with $3.75 certain in accordance to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

McCarron experienced incredibly small playing time last time but he showed lots of promise in his lone start out of the season against a determined Tennessee Titans workforce that had a playoff berth on the line in 7 days 17.

McCarron seemed in regulate of the offense and played rather very well getting into thing to consider he was enjoying with typically depth gamers as Invoice O’Brien decided to relaxation the starters.

While it’s a insignificant go, the Texans did nicely in trying to keep their backup quarterback for a further season.

Houston is also bringing back again cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III in accordance to Texans insider Patrick Storm. The likelihood for a reunion was on the table after the Texans waived Hargreaves to protect against from spending him a $10 million fifth-12 months choice the Tampa Bay Buccaneers exercised though he was on their roster.

Despite the fact that he experienced his ups and downs with Houston final season, Hargreaves remains a very good addition as a minimal-threat large upside participant to convey into schooling camp.

Hargreaves could gain in mastering the Texans’ playbook by way of an full offseason and contend for a roster spot for this future time right after becoming the selected slot cornerback in the secondary for the 2019 time.