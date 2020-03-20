Texans reach agreement with Brent Qvale to bolster the offensive line

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 22: Brent Qvale #79 of the New York Jets appears to be like on against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium on December 22, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Illustrations or photos)

The Houston Texans are signing Brent Qvale to carry depth to the offensive line.

The Houston Texans and Brent Qvale have agreed on a 1 yr offer for the 2020 year, according to Mark Berman of Fox 26. Qvale is coming to Houston with a familiar background with Mike Devlin, who was the New York Jets offensive line mentor in Qvale’s rookie year.

The Texans have introduced several offensive linemen that Devlin labored with in his time with the Jets ahead of joining Houston as their offensive line mentor in 2015. Breno Giacomini and Oday Aboushi are both equally former Jets that joined Devlin when he took the position in Houston.

Qvale signed with the Jets right after heading undrafted from Nebraska in 2014 and was a mainstay with the Jets until finally the summary of the 2019 time.

He spent his rookie period on their follow squad before forming part of the Jets’ active roster for the following five seasons.

Qvale started 15 out of the 63 video games he was lively in his five-year stint with the Jets and was relatively nutritious until this previous year. Qvale dealt with a knee injuries that landed him on the injured reserve for the vast majority of the common season prior to he was introduced back and appeared in a few online games.

Houston isn’t guaranteeing Qvale a roster place for this period on a a person yr deal. They are bringing him into the fold to drive for taking part in time in the preseason and see where by they go from there as they evaluate how he matches inside the corporation.