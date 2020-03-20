Texans reinforce distinctive teams with Jaylen Watkins

CARSON, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 22: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Houston Texans is introduced down by Jaylen Watkins #27 of the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health and fitness Sports activities Park on September 22, 2019 in Carson, California. (Image by Jeff Gross/Getty Pictures)

The Houston Texans have agreed to phrases with defensive back Jaylen Watkins to a two-calendar year offer.

The Houston Texans have agreed with defensive again Jaylen Watkins to a two-yr deal value up to $3 million, in accordance to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Watkins is joining his third crew in the league due to the fact finding drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth spherical of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Watkins expended two stints with the Eagles and a shorter stint in amongst with the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad, wherever he was teammates with his brother, Sammy Watkins.

He concluded his four seasons in Philadelphia with 56 tackles, 8 pass deflections, and starting up in 5 of the 36 games he appeared with the Eagles.

Watkins signed a just one 12 months deal with the Los Angeles Chargers but skipped the remainder of the 12 months following tearing his ACL in preseason motion. He re-signed a different just one year deal with the Chargers for the 2019 year.

Watkins played sparingly with the Chargers’ protection and completed the time with 3 begins in the 14 game titles he was lively. He finished his stint in Los Angeles with 29 tackles and a pass deflection.

In yet another exciting note, Watkins will now be performing with Texans Assistant defensive backs mentor D’Anton Lynn, who is the son of Chargers’ present-day head coach Anthony Lynn.

Now Watkins will sign up for a secondary that is on the lookout to increase depth and will advantage from versatility he brings to the protection. Watkins will mostly participate in on exclusive teams, but he holds a qualifications of playing protection and cornerback in his earlier stops.