Texans still hold leverage to enhance haul from DeAndre Hopkins trade

The Houston Texans could nonetheless get a improved trade package deal in the initial deal agreed with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals trade can now be officialized with the new NFL year at present underway, but there even now exists some chance that Houston can tweak the trade and get some fairness in what turned out to be a pretty lopsided trade.

The Texans are losers in the trade there’s no way to beat all around the bush. They’re shedding their celebrity huge receiver in the center of his prime with a few decades left in his deal. Even if he desired a new deal, DeAndre Hopkins deserved any pay raise the Texans would have presented him if they had chosen to go that route.

However, the Texans came out on the short conclusion of the stick, using on a person of the Cardinals’ even worse contracts on their guides in operating back David Johnson and investing away their ideal receiver on offense for pretty much only a 2nd-rounder.

Johnson could however be a reliable back for the Texans, but dealing with multiple injuries in 2019 could be an inkling of matters to appear as he turns 29 next 12 months. With all the latest accidents Johnson has dealt with, it isn’t out of the realm of probability that the Texans obtain a little something in his actual physical to go again to the negotiating table with the Cardinals.

Texans were in a similar condition when they originally agreed to trade Duane Brown to the Seattle Seahawks in trade for a second-round decide on, fifth-rounder, and cornerback Jeremy Lane.

Texans flagged Lane in his actual physical evaluation, which led the Seahawks to revise the trade bundle they were sending out for Brown. Seahawks finished up sending their primary next-rounder from the to start with trade proposal and incorporating a third-spherical draft selection in trade for a potential fifth-rounder and Brown.

The trade parameters would not modify significantly if the Texans make your mind up to renegotiate the trade for better payment, but they could get another contributor or superior draft picks.