Texans test to bandage DeAndre Hopkins trade with Randall Cobb signing

The Houston Texans have agreed to terms with huge receiver Randall Cobb amid the DeAndre Hopkins trade.

Despite the controversy circling the Houston Texans after the trade that sent DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for an underwhelming haul, the Texans have signed Randall Cobb in accordance to James Jones of NFL Community. He will be signing up for the Texans after agreeing to a a few-calendar year deal well worth up to $27 million with $18.75 million certain.

Cobb is a adorned receiver in the league due to the fact being drafted in the 2nd round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. He attained recognition for his stellar 2014 season with a Professional Bowl nod and grew to become just one of Aaron Rodgers’ favourite targets in his eight-year tenure in Green Bay. Cobb remaining the Packers with 470 receptions, 5,524 acquiring yards, and 41 touchdown receptions.

The Dallas Cowboys signed Cobb to a a single year $5 million deal for the 2019 season to help them in the slot. Cobb finished his brief stint in Dallas with 55 receptions, 828 acquiring yards, three touchdown receptions, and averaging a job-substantial 15.1 yards for every reception.

Cobb, 29, is earning a single final payday as he enters the tail finish of his primary as an athlete at a quite taxing position. His addition won’t swap Hopkins generation, but he will be a sound selection as the slot receiver for the Texans going ahead.

Depending on no matter whether the Texans sign or draft any additional receivers heading into next year, Deshaun Watson will have Will Fuller, Kenny Stills, and Cobb as his top rated 3 targets at vast receiver.