Texas A & M-Commerce ex-boyfriend suspected of shooting

COMMERCE, Texas – The man who is allegedly the ex-boyfriend of one of the women shot at Texas A&M Commerce-University has been arrested.

Jacques Dshawn Smith, 21, has been charged with murder in connection with the TAMUC shooting.

Deja Matts, 19, a first-year university student, and her sister, Abbaney Matts, 20, were killed when gunshots rang out in a campus residence.

According to authorities, Smith is the former boyfriend of Abbaney.

The police department of A & M-Commerce University has confirmed the identity of the two deceased. The first victim is Deja Matts, 19. (1/3)

The campus shooting, which is located approximately 65 miles northeast of Dallas, caused a precautionary shelter on site.

According to university police, officers received a call around 10:17 am Monday from a student who lives in Pride Rock, the campus residence.

Police found the bodies of Deja and Abbaney, police said. A small child, 2-year-old son of Abbaney, was also shot and injured. Police said the child had been treated and handed over to family members.

Texas A&M University-Commerce is the third largest institution in the Texas A&M University System, with over 12,000 students.

