Texas Abortion Service Continues Not Available After District 5 Supports Coronavirus Ban

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday afternoon that Texas could continue to legally enforce an almost complete ban on abortion services. The abortion service in Texas has been unavailable for more than two weeks, and some patients seek procedural steps in nearby states or terminate themselves.

Following the guidance of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, as a part of the state’s directive to suspend “non-critical” medical procedures during a coronavirus pandemic, “medical needs to maintain the life and health of patients” No, all miscarriages must be stopped. Doctors who violate this order will face “up to $ 1,000 or 180 days in prison.”

In a split decision on Tuesday, two federal judges, Judges Kyle Duncan and Jennifer Walker Elrod, ruled that the directive was constitutional despite the Supreme Court’s ruling protecting access to abortion. Did. They wrote in a 47-page decision that “Mandamas’s” dramatic and extraordinary “remedy is justified.”

Coronavirus: Corresponding Competition ›



More Coronaviruses: Competition to Respond

“This is the key. In the face of an epidemic that threatens society, states can take urgent action to reduce constitutional rights,” Judge Erod wrote.

Judge Duncan was appointed by President Donald Trump and Judge Elrod was appointed by President George W. Bush.

Judge Kyle Dennis, appointed by President Bill Clinton, opposed, saying, “ In an era where panic and fear are already consuming our daily lives, the majority opinion does not justify the constitution without justifying it. Giving Texas women more panic and fear by robbing them exposes them to the right, the risk of continuing unwanted pregnancy, and the risk of traveling to other states for time-sensitive medical care. ”

“Patients have already been forced to harm their lives during the pandemic, and will now be forced to do so to get the health care they need,” said Deputy President of Planned Parenthood. And CEO Alexis McGill Johnson in a statement shared with CBS News. “Abortion is essential, it is time-sensitive, and you can’t wait for the pandemic to pass.”

The planned custody, along with the Reproductive Rights Center and Lawyer Project, represent a group of Texas abortion providers who are challenging the almost complete ban.

Email and phone calls to the Texas Attorney General’s office were not immediately returned.

Texas is one of five states that are facing a legal battle over restricting access to abortion during a coronavirus pandemic. In a series of legal applications last week, a coalition of abortion groups challenged similar bans in Alabama, Iowa, Ohio, and Oklahoma. So far, the judge has ordered that bans in Alabama, Oklahoma, and Ohio be at least partially lifted.

. [TagsToTranslate] texas