Texas A&M officially announces the hiring of former Georgian offensive coordinator James Coley

James Coley’s days in Athens officially ended when Texas A&M announced that Coley would join the program as a tight ends coach.

“I have known James from our time at LSU and Florida,” said Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M head coach. “He is an excellent coach and top recruiter, but an even better person. His creativity and coaching enrich our employees at Texas A&M. “

Fisher and Coley previously worked together as Coley was the offensive coordinator and trainer for tight goals in Florida from 2010 to 2012.

Coley has been with Kirby Smart since his arrival as head coach before the start of the 2016 season. Coley initially got smart as a wide receivers coach, but then worked his way through as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Coley took over Jim Chaney before the 2019 season as an offensive coordinator and play caller for Georgia. It didn’t go well. The Bulldogs offensive slumped in the second half of the season, including a terrible November run. Quarterback Jake Fromm had five games in a row with less than 50 percent of final deals.

Georgia finished 49th in the country in points per game last season. This is one of the reasons why Georgia hired Todd Monken as the team’s offensive coordinator. Now that Coley has officially disappeared, the Bulldogs have a vacancy for another assistant coach on the field.

While at Georgia, Coley also gained a reputation as a strong recruiter. Thanks to its connections to South Florida, Georgia was able to win Tyson Campbell, Tyrqiue Stevenson and Marcus Rosemy. Coley also played a role in the landing of transfer quarterback Jamie Newman, who is likely to succeed the late Fromm.

Georgia and his new look will make their 2020 season debut on September 7 as the Bulldogs take on Virginia. Georgia and Texas A&M met in the 2019 season and the Bulldogs won 19-13. Georgia and Texas A&M will not meet again until the 2024 season.

