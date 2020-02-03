Texas A&M University hits the market: 1 shot, 2 killed in the university’s dormitory

COMMERCE, Texas – Two people were killed and a third person was injured in a shooting Monday in a dormitory at a university in Texas, police said.

Students and employees were told that after the shooting in Texas they had to take shelter from A&M University-Commerce. The university said there were three gunshots at the Pride Rock residence and that two people were confirmed dead.

The third person was taken to a hospital. The lessons were canceled for the day.

Commerce is located approximately 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.

Larry Cooper III, a first-year student living in the Pride Rock residence, told the Dallas Morning News that he left his room on Monday just before the asylum was announced. He said he was waiting in the room of a friend on the first floor of the residence.

“There are cops blocking the doorways, but otherwise we’re all just waiting for the news to happen,” Cooper said.

Last October two people were killed and a dozen others were injured in an off-campus shooting at a homecoming and Halloween party with students from Texas A & M-Commerce.