[texas-college-students-make-daily-life-switching-product-for-teacher-with-als]

For a team of higher school college students in Humble, Texas, their mission to enable ALS patients is particular.

Last 12 months, robotics teacher Joe Paneitz and his students produced a device identified as “Linda’s Laptote” for a retired trainer with ALS.

Linda Kenworthy, a beloved previous P.E. coach, is now wheelchair-certain and has misplaced the means to talk with her possess voice. She utilizes her Laptote each individual working day to conduct duties much more conveniently.

Now, college students are hoping to patent the Laptote in buy to assistance even much more clients with ALS.