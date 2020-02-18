[Texas Democratic Representative Colin Allred seeks re-election in the 32nd Congressional District – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth]

%MINIFYHTML53a46bf48c4669cc2035e76d3381e8ba11%

%MINIFYHTML53a46bf48c4669cc2035e76d3381e8ba12%

Cold front moves through North TexasFrom 78 degrees on Monday cooling to a maximum of 55 or so on Tuesday. 2 hours ago

%MINIFYHTML53a46bf48c4669cc2035e76d3381e8ba13% %MINIFYHTML53a46bf48c4669cc2035e76d3381e8ba14% Digital screens are tracking our behavior for targeted advertising.Every day, fixed devices monitor consumers in the car, at the mall, in the elevator, even while filling their tanks at service stations. The question to discuss is whether the public should be worried. %MINIFYHTML53a46bf48c4669cc2035e76d3381e8ba15%

%MINIFYHTML53a46bf48c4669cc2035e76d3381e8ba16% 2 hours ago

The recent outbreak of warm weather does not mean it is time to plant"If they plant something now and we have a late freeze, the foliage or flowering is going to burn, and they may have to start over." 2 hours ago

Dallas residents whose properties were destroyed in October Tornado will soon receive a code violation noticeThe city of Dallas says it has delayed the persecution of the violations, but has seen health and safety concerns become more pronounced. 3 hours ago

Eddie Gossage of Texas Motor Speedway talks about Ryan Newman's accident on the Daytona 500The Vice President and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway, Eddie Gossage, said: "That is impressive. It really is a scary, creepy moment and you wait and pray for Ryan to be well." 4 hours ago

Interview: Texas Democratic Representative Colin Allred seeks re-election in the 32nd Congressional DistrictColin Allred has no opponents in the Democratic primary, but points to re-election in the November general election in District 32 of the Texas Congress. 5 hours ago

Monday night news summaryThis is what made news on Monday, February 17. 6 hours ago

Joe Burrow in Fort Worth to collect his Davey O & # 39; Brien awardKeith Russell interviews Joe Burrow before the awards dinner. 6 hours ago

& # 39; Dallas Leaning Tower & # 39; attracting crowds with camera phonesIt could be the most popular Instagram place in Dallas right now. 6 hours ago

Dallas, Tarrant County election administrators are ready to vote earlyBoth counties have made some changes since November to ensure everything goes well. 6 hours ago

Innocent driver killed in a street crash in DallasAround 5 a.m. on Sunday morning, Kendrick Lyons, 45, was going to donate plasma when he was hit by a black 2010 Chevy Camaro who was competing with a gray 2016 Chevy Camaro. 6 hours ago

Dallas leader round tableSix black men and women represent the welfare of 1.4 million residents of the City of Dallas. 7 hours ago

3 teenagers killed in violent car accidentThe victims were identified as Yuxuan Wang (driver) of 18 years, Yuchen Jin (front passenger) of 16 years and Jin Chen (rear passenger) of 18 years, all of Plano. 7 hours ago

1 killed, 3 others wounded in gunfight between rival motorcycle gangs in Midland BarOfficers were called to Your Place bar around 8: 30 p.m. On Sunday he discovered that four people had been shot, one fatal, according to the Midland Police Department. 7 hours ago

Trial begins for man accused of killing Richardson officer David SherrardThe trial for Brandon McCall began Monday at McKinney. He faces two counts of murder, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. 8 hours ago

Kid With Go Pro demonstrates how to enjoy the good weather!Up News Info 11 graphic reporter Mike Kinney put a Go Pro on a boy who enjoyed the spring weather in February. 8 hours ago

Cold and potentially wet weather returnsI hope you enjoyed the warm and sunny last days. 8 hours ago

Taking advantage of a warm and beautiful MondayPeople were out in droves taking advantage of this break in the winter weather. 8 hours ago

Are you looking at the digital billboards?When you see digital advertisements or ads on the gas pump switch, it may not always be random. 8 hours ago

President's Day ForecastEnjoy the heat while it lasts, because a cold front is heading towards us. 13 hours ago

Suspect arrested in connection with the death of Dallas Street RacingAlejandro Valdez, 27, faces a career position that causes death. 13 hours ago

Horrible accident kills 3 people in PlanoThree people died after a single vehicle accident in Plano early Monday. 13 hours ago

Flower Mound Marcus Golf Coach Kerry Gabel Battle Stage 4 Kidney CancerAs he continues his battle, Flower Mound Marcus High School golf coach Kerry Gabel can be sure that his entire community is behind him. 17 hours ago