Texas high school student suspended for dreadlocks, family says

MONT BELVIEU, Texas – A Texas high school student, who is African American of Trinidadian descent, will not be allowed to return to school or to attend his graduation ceremony unless he cuts his dreadlocks, said his family.

Deandre Arnold, a senior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu in southeast Texas, has had dreadlocks for years and says it’s part of his identity and culture. Deandre’s family is from Trinidad, and he said that the men in his family often pushed their dreadlocks below their waists.

Barbers Hill Independent School District officials insist that it is not a race and that it allows dreadlocks but has length rules.

“There is no dress policy that prohibits any cornrow or any other method of wearing hair,” said district director Greg Poole. “Our policy limits duration. It has been like this for 30 years.”

Deandre’s mother Sandy Arnold said her son has had dreadlocks for years and still follows school politics by keeping him out of his shoulders, over his ear lobes and out of his eyes. The family says the troubles on her hair started after the winter vacation. Sandy Arnold said school officials told her son that it was no longer enough for him to keep his hair at school.

Deandre said school officials told him he couldn’t go back to school until he cut his dreadlocks. Her mom says she won’t cut them.

He and family members and several activists attended a school board meeting on Monday to protest the request for hair.

“We are here for Deandre, but it is more than that,” said his mother. “These are all the other Deandres that could pass through Barbers Hill.”

Gary Monroe, who is part of the United Urban Alumni Association, said that she was not surprised given the lack of diversity within the school board.

“Deandre and his family shouldn’t have to go through this,” said Monroe.

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who has dreadlocks, tweeted his support for the high school student on Wednesday.

Never cut your Deandre Arnold locks.

Last year, California became the first state to ban workplace and school discrimination against blacks for wearing hairstyles such as braids, twists and locks. The state governor signed the law in July.

