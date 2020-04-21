Texas Instruments exceeds estimates, uses the 2008 crisis to model 2nd quarter guidelines

Texas Instruments (TXN) – Get Report stocks rose after Tuesday after the chipmaker reported their first quarter results up and down which exceeded estimates.

And amid the uncertainty caused by the 19 pandemic covid, TI used its 2008 financial crisis to shape its second quarter outlook.

The Dallas-based company earned $ 1.24 per share in the first quarter, including a 10-cent advantage from items that weren’t in its lead, as revenues dropped 7% to $ 3.33 billion.

Analysts had expected the company to report earnings of $ 1 per share on revenues of $ 3.17 billion.

The company’s integrated processing unit posted an 18% year-over-year decline in revenue, while analog revenue decreased 2%. The integrated processing unit includes connected processors and microcontrollers.

“With a covid-19 recession likely on us and a reduced visibility of customer demand, we are using the 2008 financial crisis to shape our second quarter outlook,” said chief executive officer Rich Templeton in a statement.

“To reflect the greater uncertainty, we have expanded the range of our guide.”

Texas Instruments expects second quarter earnings between $ 64 cents and $ 1.04, a share of revenues between $ 2.61 and $ 3.19 billion. Analysts are expecting earnings of 99 cents per share on revenue of $ 3.15 billion.

Texas Instruments’ shares at the last check rose 2.3% to $ 109.26.

.