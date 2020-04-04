Texas is Cleaning People Insert in Public or Technology Facilities

Should you wear a mask when the virus is infected? The town of Laredo, Texas, decided that it was, you do. And if you don’t put one down, they can win you over.

The city’s emergency ordinance, which came into effect on April 2, states that anyone under the age of five should wear “some kind of nose mask” when using public transportation. , taxi, vehicle rides, fuel pump. it is a public building. This face mask may include a home cover, veil, bandana or hand tools. The penalty for violating the order is a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $ 1,000.

The law does not apply to persons riding in a “vehicle,” who are alone in a “separate area,” who are involved in “lawful outside of exercise,” who are alone with members of their household or those who eat food. It also does not apply if facial hair removal poses a health, safety or security risk to a person. It is reported that Laredo’s order is the first in the United States to carry out wearing masks.

The Washington Post issued a statement announcing a surprise to many in the city, which has crossed the U.S.-Mexico border. About one-third of the population lives below or below the poverty line, in the Post, and masks have sold shops a few weeks earlier. Some on social media say the city should work to provide cover for people before they are found. The Laredo Morning Times reports that by Saturday morning, Laredo’s time had confirmed that at least 85 people had confirmed the infection and that at least five had died.

“We are not trying to torture until we try to drown people in debt. What we are trying to do is understand something,” said City Councilman Marte Martinez during a special council meeting Tuesday. “What we are trying to overcome is to persuade people to use these screens to try to save lives.”

Related Articles

“I would rather bury them in debt than bury them in a coffin,” said councilman George Altgelt during the session.

Officials all over the United States are urging people to use face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a virus that causes brain damage. On April 3, President Donald Trump announced that the CDC would change its rules to suggest that more people put on sick leave as they leave their homes. Like in Laredo’s theory, these non-medical faces can include a bandana or a T-shirt cut. However, the CDC’s guide, and similar loans to cities like Los Angeles and New York City, is voluntary.

Stay up-to-date on the growing threats to global health through our online coronavirus newsletter.

What drew this recent pressure to masks? The two Laredo laws and the President’s announcement bring new evidence that up to 25% of people infected with coronavirus may be a symptom of the disease, which is unknown at the time of the outbreak. There is also evidence that people may be infected for up to two days before experiencing symptoms. This may have contributed to the rapid spread of the disease in the United States, Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control, told NPR on March 31.

Importantly, Laredo’s law and the CDC’s guidance do not tell people to use face masks, such as the N95s, which are important for health care workers and are already short-lived.

Following the order, Laredo City took to social media to show how people can create their own masks.

Please send suggestions, guidance, and news from the first line to virus@time.com.

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Write to Madeleine Carlisle at makeleine.carlisle@time.com.

. [afiToTranslate] COVID-19 [t] Sports News [t] Texas