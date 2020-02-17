[texas-learners-invent-everyday-living-modifying-machine-for-instructor-with-als]

For a group of substantial college learners in Humble, Texas, their mission to enable ALS patients is individual.

Past yr, robotics trainer Joe Paneitz and his learners created a device named “Linda’s Laptote” for a retired teacher with ALS.

Linda Kenworthy, a beloved previous P.E. coach, is now wheelchair-sure and has shed the skill to converse with her possess voice. She takes advantage of her Laptote each and every working day to perform tasks much more conveniently.

Now, students are hoping to patent the Laptote in order to help even far more individuals with ALS.