Texas Lottery closes Coronavirus Prize claim centers – Dallas / Fort Worth News – News Information

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As a health care and to minimize contact between the public and the staff of the Texas Lottery Claims Center, all Texas Lottery Claims Centers have been closed until further notice due to COVID-19, Lottery Texas announced. on Thursday.

“The health and safety of our employees, players and suppliers is and will continue to be our top priority,” said Gary Grief, Lottery CEO in Texas. “We will continue to monitor developments in this situation day by day as we work with the Office of the Governor and other state officials to determine an appropriate time to reopen our Claims Centers.”

All $ 5M prize winning tickets can now be claimed by mail.

The ticket must be marked earlier or earlier than the expiration date of the application and must be mailed to:

Lottery Commission in Texas

WARNING: Austin Claims Center

Box PO 16600

Austin, TX 78761-6600.

The lottery says it allows 4-6 weeks for claims to be processed by mail.

For additional information and mail request forms, click here.

All Lotto Texas, Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, regardless of the amount, all jackpots paid in annuity payments and any $ 5 million jackpots will be processed by appointment at the Commission headquarters only. Texas Lottery in Austin.

To schedule an appointment, lottery winners can call 512-344-5049 or by email (email protected)

Prizes of $ 599 or less may continue to be paid by any Texas Lottery retailer.

The Texas Lottery Commission says it is still operational, with as many staff as possible from home telecommunications.

At this time, Texas Lottery drawings will be held as planned and Texas Lottery games can be purchased at Texas Lottery stores where available.

