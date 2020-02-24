[texas-man-indicted-for-causing-thirteen-broken-bones,-brain-injury-of-a-two-thirty-day-period-aged]

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — A 21-calendar year-aged Wichita Falls gentleman has been indicted for allegedly resulting in at least 13 damaged bones and a mind injuries of a two-month-old infant.

The affidavit that led to the indictment states Rakim Smith admitted to hitting the child in the chest repeatedly because the little one would not halt crying.

The child was taken to the crisis home on November 21 for cure of a damaged leg. Medical staff also uncovered numerous fractured ribs in many phases of healing. Law enforcement claimed the baby’s mom could not reveal how the accidents transpired.

The infant had to be transferred to Cook dinner Children’s Healthcare facility for additional superior procedure. Four days later on, police mentioned Smith arrived to the law enforcement section and admitted to hitting the baby’s ribs with his fist over and more than because the newborn would not end crying.

Injuries in addition to the damaged leg outlined by medical doctors at Prepare dinner involve 13 rib fractures, fluid accumulating all-around the lungs, a tear in entrance of the brain and bleeding in the brain. Smith has former arrests for partaking in structured legal exercise and spouse and children violence assault.

In 2015 he and two other teenagers were being arrested right after police say they pointed handguns at children and when the small children ran into a home, two of the teenagers fired BB’s at them.