Texas officer killed by suspected drunk drivers while stopping traffic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) – A suspected drunk driver bumped his vehicle into a traffic interruption against two Corpus Christi police officers and a parked police car, killing one officer and injuring the other, the authorities said on Saturday.

The crash occurred around 9:45 p.m. Friday on State Route 358 in the south of Corpus Christi. Officials in three patrol cars drove the traffic stops when another vehicle crashed into two officers and one of the cars, police chief Michael Markle said on Saturday.

The two injured police officers were taken to a local hospital where policeman Alan McCollum died and policeman Michael Love was in a stable condition, Markle said. Brandon Portillo, 26, was charged with manslaughter, assault and driver’s license, and was sent to Nueces County Jail on a little over $ 1.5 million bail.

“We will do this investigation methodically, we will do things right, and we will come to a logical conclusion about this case,” said Markle. “And all the benefits and things we have to do to support this family.”

