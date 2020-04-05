Many Texans have decided that the chickens did come before the eggs, and that caused many of them to buy live chickens during the COVID-19 outbreak, also known as a coronavirus pandemic.

People in the San Antonio area have decided that the best way to overcome egg shortages at a local grocery store is to buy their own chicks. So when toilet paper and hand sanitizers fly off the shelves in retail stores, chickens leave cages in feed shops and other businesses in San Antonio that deal with agriculture.

Cathy Sullivan from Strutty’s Feed and Pet Supply in Spring Branch, Texas, said chicken shipments were lost as soon as they were sent there.

“When we put it in, this was a crazy move for the chickens,” Sullivan told San Antonio Express-News. “We have 300 to 350 shipments per week, and all of them are sold.”

Just outside the city limits of San Antonio is a business called Cluckingham Palace, where Christie Quintanilla hatches and raises chicks for sale. He estimates that between 80 and 200 chicks just hatch every week, and people who want to buy from here want more than they can handle. Even though spring has been the peak time for chicks sales in a year, demand has now led to a long waiting list of up to four weeks.

“Some people are looking for 100 at a time, and one even asked for 150 … that surprised us,” Quintanilla said. “We have to reject it. Ten is our limit, but most of our customers make sense and ask for four or five at a time.”

A report in the Washington Post last month tracked a hatchery in Missouri called Cackle Hatchery, which usually hatches around 250,000 chicks a week, and even their sales have increased by at least 100 percent.

Just because someone buys a hick doesn’t mean they will get instant eggs to get it through a pandemic in the next few months, because it usually takes five or six months before newborn chicks can start hatching fresh farm eggs. Once they begin to hatch, the chickens can lay eggs from 200 to 250 eggs per year.

The new package of 18 extra large eggs was purchased on April 5, 2020, from the Publix supermarket in Florida.

Scott McDonald / Newsweek

With uncertainty about how long the coronavirus pandemic will last, or how much the blackout will affect store shelves, it can be a good learning experience for someone who wants to make their own food.

This “if and when” pandemic ends involving hatchery workers, but hopes the chicks will be taken care of when the cessation of COVID-19 ends.

“This is an exciting time to see the backyard industry grow, but also an alarming time,” Quintanilla said. “My hope is that everyone who buys chicks and chickens will remain loyal to them, because the buyers of the chicks will not see eggs until at least the end of August or September, and the health climate will be different then … I hope.”