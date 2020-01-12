Texas police officer and firefighter killed in multiple accidents

Loading...

LUBBOCK, Texas – Two Lubbock first responders have died, and one is in critical condition after responding to several road traffic crashes on Saturday morning.

The Lubbock Fire Department responded to a rollover accident involving a single vehicle around 8:19 a.m.

Authorities said the vehicle was traveling south when it crossed the median in the northbound lanes and came to a stop.

They say that at 8:36 a.m., police and firefighters arrived at the scene and started working on the accident.

During the accident, police said that a second vehicle, traveling south, had crossed the median.

The second vehicle was carrying a trailer.

Authorities say the vehicle came to a stop in the median approximately 25 to 50 meters south of the first accident on which emergency responders were still working.

While working on the two accidents, police say a third vehicle traveling south passed into the median and hit two firefighters and a police officer.

They say the vehicle continued to drive, crossing the tracks northbound and stopping after entering an embankment.

At approximately 8:50 a.m., firefighters and police on the scene launched an emergency call for additional emergency personnel.

Today, our hearts are mourning the loss and serious injury to our family of Lubbock first responders.

27-year-old officer Nicholas Reyna served in the Lubbock Police Department for a year. After the academy, he served on patrol during the day shift. pic.twitter.com/0gCD3HpRFB

– Lubbock Police Department (@LubbockPolice) January 11, 2020

Lubbock Police Department confirms that Nicholas Reyna, 27, with just over a year of service in the department, was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities say the two firefighters who were also hit were taken to hospital.

Lt. / Paramedic Eric Hill, 39, served with Lubbock Fire Rescue for ten years. Eric was promoted to lieutenant in July 2019 and was stationed at the 10B fire station. pic.twitter.com/REyehcxqBe

– Lubbock Police Department (@LubbockPolice) January 11, 2020

Lubbock fire chief Shaun Fogerson confirms that one firefighter has been declared dead at the hospital, while the other is in very critical condition.

The deceased firefighter was identified with 39-year-old lieutenant and paramedic Eric Hill. He served in the department for 10 years.

The firefighter in critical condition has been identified as Matt Dawson, 30. He has worked in the ministry for five years.

The injured injured firefighter is 30-year-old paramedic / paramedic Matt Dawson. He has worked in the ministry for five years. Matt Dawson is stationed at the 2A fire station. pic.twitter.com/wnOY6FeUqw

– Lubbock Police Department (@LubbockPolice) January 11, 2020

Authorities warned at a press conference that it is important to drive with caution when the roads are wet and icy.

“If people followed the road conditions, things like this would not have happened,” said Fogerson.

