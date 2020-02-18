[texas-roadhouse-volunteers-perform-functions-of-kindness-at-the-mission-at-kern-county]

CAUGHT ON Digital camera: dresser falls on 3-12 months-aged



A stunning nanny cam video clip shows a dresser falling on top rated of a three-12 months-aged female, the daughter of our main meteorologist, Alissa Carlson.

“The nanny experienced just place Aris down for a nap, and then right after about 10 minutes, there was a massive crash,” Carlson explained of the eye-opening knowledge. “What Aris essentially did was choose out every single drawer, and she would climb, and then it absolutely toppled about.”