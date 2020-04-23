Texas says the abortion ban is over

According to Wednesday night filings from the Texas Attorney General, Texas will allow the state to resume abortion a few weeks after legal sparring. For over four weeks, abortion services have been largely unavailable in the state, and this is the first time the procedure has been stopped in the state for the first time in nearly 50 years.

On Tuesday evening, Governor Greg Abbott’s March 21 presidential decree suspended “non-critical” medical procedures during a coronavirus pandemic. A new administrative order came into effect on Wednesday. The new directive will suspend some medical procedures, but will provide exceptions to hospital bedless providers and demand personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves from public sources.

The abortion health care providers in Texas claimed that they were eligible for these exceptions, and the state agreed.

The Texas Attorney General has filed Wednesday night, saying “… there are no plaintiffs or controversies left, as the plaintiff has already found that he is in compliance with the exception.”

“Finally, Texas women can receive constitutionally guaranteed time-sensitive abortion care,” Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, told CBS News. “Women never had to go to court to get essential medical care. To ensure that our services will not be interrupted in the future, including assessing the appropriate next steps to take in this case. Be vigilant to do that. “

The planned parents and the Attorney General of Texas did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Submissions are made after a few weeks of sparring between the state and defenders of abortion. In early April, the lower courts and the Court of Appeals found that an administrative order banning abortion resulted in abortion due to a patient’s abortion despite an executive order saying “it is not medically necessary to maintain life or health.” The patient ruled that drug abortion, including taking medication, could continue.

However, on April 20, the Federal Court of Appeals overturned the ruling and provided an exception only for patients who exceeded state legal limits by April 22, when the order was set to expire. At the time, the battle seemed destined to reach the Supreme Court.

The other seven states still face legal warfare over limiting access to abortion during pandemics. In a series of legal filings, the coalition of abortion groups has challenged similar bans in Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma and Tennessee. So far, justice has been ordered to lift at least some of the bans almost everywhere except Arkansas.

