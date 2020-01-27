Texas teacher accused of bringing gun to school

(AP) – A Texas teacher who has brought a gun to school and threatening to comment on colleagues has been arrested.

Mark Davis, a history and geography teacher at Concordia Lutheran High School in Tomball, northwest of Houston, was arrested on Wednesday.

He is accused of having a gun in a forbidden place and threatening to display or use a gun in a school.

A lawsuit says a teacher who met Davis on Tuesday said he was “angrier than usual”.

Even though Davis had a license to carry a pistol, the school had published notices that prohibited people from bringing weapons to campus.

LAST STORIES: