(AP) – A Texas teacher who has brought a gun to school and threatening to comment on colleagues has been arrested.
Mark Davis, a history and geography teacher at Concordia Lutheran High School in Tomball, northwest of Houston, was arrested on Wednesday.
He is accused of having a gun in a forbidden place and threatening to display or use a gun in a school.
A lawsuit says a teacher who met Davis on Tuesday said he was “angrier than usual”.
Even though Davis had a license to carry a pistol, the school had published notices that prohibited people from bringing weapons to campus.
LAST STORIES:
- Texas teacher accused of bringing gun to school
- Mavericks honor Bryant by turning 24 years old
- China has 2,700 new virus cases, 80 deaths
- Basketball fans mourn Kobe Bryant and his daughter
- Baseball coach, family also killed in helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant