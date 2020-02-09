Texas teenage boy shot dead after fighting a school bully

A 16-year-old boy was shot dead after breaking up a fight to protect a smaller boy in a tragedy that shocked a US school and community.

Samuel Reynolds, a student at Arlington High School in Texas, was shot dead in the apartment he lived in last Thursday, which the local police called “a senseless act.”

Days earlier, Reynolds had seen another student picked up and intervened to protect him.

“Our victim broke off a fight with a smaller boy he called a little boy a few days earlier, and after he stopped the fight, he got into trouble with the suspect,” said Officer Christopher Cook of the Arlington Police.

KTVT news reports that the police identified a 15-year-old from CCTV footage showing the younger boy pulling a 0.40 caliber pistol at Reynolds and shooting him.

Reynolds was taken to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Samuel Reynolds was remembered as a hero by his friends. Photo / delivery

The 15-year-old, who was still in middle school, was the same boy Reynolds no longer chose for the smaller child, police say.

He lived in the same apartment complex as Reynolds and initially denied participation, but CCTV captured the entire incident.

“He (suspect) pulls a pistol from the back of the pants he was wearing, points it at the victim and shoots a round,” Lt Cook told reporters. “We found a used cartridge case. It is a semi-automatic handgun of the 0.40 caliber.”

Arlington police chief Will Johnson went on social media and asked how the young teenager had access to the gun: “This senseless act of gun violence has no place in society and in our home community.

“This was an emotionally difficult case for respondents, investigators and medical professionals. We will direct our attention to how a young teenager’s suspect accessed a firearm that was used in the offense.”

The community of Arlington High School is gathering for a vigil on campus after the tragedy last Friday.

Headmaster Shahveer Dhalla said in a statement that the school “was broken by this tragic loss of a young life”.

“He has touched the lives of many of our students and teachers in Arlington and we will miss him. We keep our thoughts and prayers with Sam’s family and friends.”

Friends gathered at school remembered Reynolds as a caring friend who kicked another boy off his feet during a soccer game so he could play while Reynolds was sitting on the bench.

Student Russell Laniyan said, “I think that just encourages us to go out and be like Sam and follow the example Sam has given us.

“He obviously fought to the end. He looked after the people and did what he thought was right,” Shay Tyes told NBC.

The young suspect is in juvenile detention and is charged with murder. It has not yet been decided whether he will be brought to trial as an adult or as a child.