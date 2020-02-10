Texas teenager who defended boy shot dead by bully, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas – A Texas teenager who defended another boy against a bully died after police said the bully had killed him and killed him.

Samuel Reynolds, 16, was a sophomore at Arlington High School.

Officials say Reynolds intervened to arrest another teenager who was assaulted and intimidated by a 15-year-old boy.

“Our victim had broken up a fight a few days earlier between what he described as a little boy, who was a little harassed, and after he interrupted the fight, he started to have problems with the suspect,” said Christopher Cook with Arlington police. told KTVT.

Police said a 15-year-old boy then confronted Reynolds in the hallway of the apartment complex where they lived. Security cameras said the 15-year-old took out a gun and shot Reynolds, who died later, according to officials.

“It’s so insane. It’s so tragic. It could have been avoided,” said Cook.

The 15-year-old suspect was arrested soon after and charged with murder.

Police say they are angry that a young man was killed for doing the right thing and that someone gave access to a handgun at the age of 15.

“This is the question: how did he get the gun? And this is something we want answers to. We are sick and tired of children in our community coming into contact with guns and own them and use them like that, “said Cook. .

Reynolds will be buried this week.

