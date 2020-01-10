Texas tells Trump that he will not participate in the resettlement of refugees

Loading...

January 10 (UPI) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott informed the U.S. State Department that Texas will not be participating in the refugee resettlement program this fiscal year.

The decision was made after more than 40 governors, including several Republicans, agreed to the resettlement program for federal refugees. Resettlement agencies required written approval from states and local governments by January 21. The Trump administration set the deadline in a September implementing decision that requires the written consent of states and local governments before resettling refugees within their borders.

The news was first reported by The Daily Wire and later confirmed by the governor’s office.

According to a letter from the governor to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the state and nonprofits should focus their resources on those who are already here.

“At this point, the state and nonprofits have a responsibility to make the available resources available to those who are already here, including refugees, migrants, and the homeless – indeed all Texans,” he wrote.

Refugee interest groups condemned the move.

“This is a deeply disappointing decision – although it is not surprising given the earlier but unsuccessful opposition to the resettlement of refugees in Texas a few years ago,” said Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service. “This is precisely why we filed a lawsuit against President Trump’s illegal order and we are confident that justice will be served.”

Abbott wrote that Texas was already forced “to deal with disproportionate migration problems” because the federal government was inactive to repair a broken immigration system.

“In May 2019, for example, around 100,000 migrants were arrested when crossing the southern border. People from 52 different countries were arrested here in June 2019,” he wrote.

However, the number of undocumented migrants arrested in Texas has declined significantly since that peak in May. This is in part due to the Trump administration’s policy of binding asylum seekers to wait for their immigration hearings in Mexico and a separate policy called a “measurement” of how migrants in Mexico have to wait before they do so may apply for protection here in the United States.

Abbott’s decision came less than a day after several Texas House Democrats, led by MEP Vicki Goodwin, D-Austin, asked Abbott to choose it and described the matter as “moral and economic.”

“People who are forced to flee their home countries are looking for a better life here and are working hard to achieve that goal,” she said in a letter to the governor. Goodwin also praised the economic blessing of the resettlement, citing a 2015 study that found that refugees in Texas spent $ 4.6 billion and paid $ 1.6 billion in taxes.

Abbott’s decision does not mean that refugees cannot come to Texas at all. You could settle here after first arriving in another country that has opted for the program that the governor confirmed in his letter.

“This decision does not deny refugees access to the United States. It also does not preclude a refugee from coming to Texas later after first moving to another state,” he wrote.

The Texas Democratic Party quickly took Abbott’s decision.

“Refugees are not political farmers and negotiating partners to advance immigration policies,” the party said in a statement. “We must not allow Republican racism to overwhelm our love and compassion for our brothers and sisters who are fleeing violence around the world. Republican Governor Greg Abbott contradicts our Texas values ​​by refusing to accept refugees in to let our big state. Governor Abbott’s decision will cause more innocent people to die. “

Texas has been a leader in relocation for several years after peaking at 8,212 in 2009. Values ​​declined in 2011 and 2012, but were up to 7,500 over the next four years, according to the State Department. But Friday’s decision won’t necessarily surprise stakeholders, given Abbott’s recent history on the matter.

In 2016, the governor sued the Obama administration to prevent Syrian refugees from moving to Texas. The lawsuit was dismissed and Abbott later pulled the state out of the resettlement program. However, the government continued to work with local authorities to move refugees to Texas, where more refugees were admitted in 2018 than any other state – about 1,700. That was almost two thirds less than in 2017, but the number of newly resettled refugees rose again to around 2,460 in the 2019 financial year.

The problem could still not be solved. The Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, and the Church World Service sued the Trump administration in November for violating federal law.

Arguments in this case were heard earlier this week. It is unclear when a decision is expected.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune. Read the original here. The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, impartial media organization that informs and addresses Texans about public policy, politics, government, and the state.