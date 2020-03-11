Texas University Board Prospect Likes Conspiracy Theories

This male is pursuing a seat on Texas’s state Board of Training with a special agenda.

Normally, when the Texas Point out Board of Training is in the news, it is because of to politically-charged queries over what is positioned on a curriculum. This was the situation in 2018, when the handling of particular historic figures sparked controversy. It was also the circumstance previous yr, when the Board’s dealing with of intercourse instruction was up for debate. The most current information story about Texas’s Board of Instruction does not shy absent from controversy, either — it’s just a minimal weirder.

At The Wall Avenue Journal, Elizabeth Findell has the specifics. In an election for the Republican nomination for a seat on the condition Board of Training, the top rated vote-getter was just one Robert Morrow. Findell’s description of Morrow?

He wears a jester hat, commonly tweets photos of women’s breasts and advocates for educating in educational facilities that Lyndon Johnson assassinated John F. Kennedy.

Prior to the common election, Morrow faces 1 much more Republican opponent — Lani Popp — in a runoff election. That will just take spot in May perhaps. Morrow’s platform also “calls for colleges to educate small children his JFK assassination principle and give pole dancing classes,” Findell writes.

At Sami Sparber at the Texas Tribune writes, horror at the likelihood of Morrow obtaining the nomination is a thing that crosses bash traces. “Neither party wants to see Morrow, who has a historical past of sexist and racist rhetoric, elected to the board,” Sparber notes.

Morrow’s opportunity nomination has also led to a extremely memorable Tweet from Travis County Republican Bash chair Matt Mackowiak.

we will crush him on Might 26 or I will light-weight myself on hearth

— Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) March 4, 2020

All of this will make for an enjoyable election — while for most likely ominous motives. But with the bulk of two political parties each actively performing to defeat him in approaching elections, Morrow’s road will not be an effortless just one.

