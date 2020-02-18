[Texas Vice President Motor Speedway addresses Ryan Newman’s major incident on the last lap of Daytona 500 – Up News Data Dallas / Fort Really worth]

DAYTONA Seaside, Florida (CBSDFW.COM/Up News Info Sporting activities) – A wild finish for the 62nd race on Monday of Daytona 500 presented a terrifying accident involving pilot Ryan Newman close to the finish line.

When Denny Hamlin celebrated his victory in the inaugural race of the NASCAR period, Newman was promptly transferred to a medical center just after a pretty significant incident.

Ryan Newman, driver of the # six Ford of Koch Industries, turns about when he crashes for the duration of the 62nd once-a-year NASCAR Daytona 500 Cup at Daytona Worldwide Speedway on February 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen / Getty Visuals)

%MINIFYHTML95a8f132f8eb30dc9efacac89price777b13% %MINIFYHTML95a8f132f8eb30dc9efacac89charge777b14%

In the last leg of the race, Newman led the pack until Ryan Blaney strike him from guiding. The get hold of despatched Newman crashing into the wall just before a different driver collided with the driver’s side of Newman’s car or truck, sending Newman’s No. 6 into the air right before it stopped at the facet of the monitor.

%MINIFYHTML95a8f132f8eb30dc9efacac89charge777b15%

%MINIFYHTML95a8f132f8eb30dc9efacac89charge777b16%

Read THE Finish Up Information Facts Sports activities Coverage Below

The vice president and common manager of Texas Motor Speedway, Eddie Gossage, stated: “That is awesome. It can be definitely a frightening, creepy second and you hold out and pray for Ryan to be properly.”

Gossage is familiar with Newman for his opposition in Fort Well worth over the decades.

“He is a former winner in this article at the Texas Motor Speedway and a person of the hardest guys I have at any time fulfilled in my existence.”

Gossage details at 200 miles for each hour, NASCAR is an inherently dangerous activity.

Gossage reported NASCAR has performed a lot over the yrs to make the activity safer, such as alterations in cars and tracks.

“You are frequently remaking factors hoping to make the sport as secure as feasible.” It will not always be risk-free when it will come to these sorts of speeds, but you keep studying every working day and consider to boost points. “