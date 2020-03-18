Texas woman who traveled to Baldwin Co. for spring break has not tested positive for COVID-19

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — There was a idea greatly spread on Fb Tuesday that a female who put in previous week in South Baldwin County examined favourable for COVID-19 when she returned to Texas.

News 5 tracked spoke with that female straight. Her name is Jenny Skellie.

“You are not confirmed to have the coronavirus?” we questioned through Fb online video chat.

I am not verified to have the coronavirus,” Skellie responded

She states she created the first submit — which was in a community moms team from her area in Texas — not to trigger a panic, but just to be instructive.

A screenshot of the remark area on her put up, made up of a discussion with a Baldwin County native, speedily went viral. You have probably observed it.

She tells us she had physique aches, a 99.9 diploma fever, a cough and a headache.

Skellie has not been equipped to be analyzed for COVID-19. She tells us she spoke to her health care provider about her signs, but was advised no testing was offered for a person in her particular situation. Skellie suggests they did inform her, nevertheless, if she commenced to have problems respiratory, to phone 9-11.

Skellie states she needs testing was additional commonly offered – and she’s urging those in ability to make that a actuality.

“I’ve actually self-quarantined myself from by young children and my husband, but I just can’t get an remedy [from doctors],” Skellie explained.

Most up-to-date CORONAVIRUS Tales: