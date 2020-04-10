Texts on Missing Jupiter Woman’s Phone Number Key in Husband’s Murder Arrest – News – The Palm Beach Post

Jupiter police released new information about Gretchen Anthony’s disappearance and alleged death last month. Her estranged husband, David E. Anthony, was arrested in New Mexico on charges of kidnapping and murder in connection with the disappearance of a 51-year-old woman.

JUPITER – Text messages from Gretchen Anthony’s phone to friends and family began to arrive on March 23rd.

He was held at disease control centers because his test was positive for COVID-19, one reading.

The next day, the text said that the Jupiter woman had an “acute case” of the coronavirus and was transported from Jupiter Medical Center to a “CDC-approved task force in Belle Glade” that later turned out to exist.

By March 26, messages from Gretchen Anthony’s phone reported that he had been placed in a ventilator.

The recipients of the message told Jupiter police that they were weird and unlike him. When they called local hospitals to check on his condition, no one under his name had logged in. Many were concerned about her recent divorce from her husband, David E. Anthony.

Less than two weeks later, David Anthony, 43, was arrested in New Mexico on charges of kidnapping and murder in connection with the disappearance of his wife. He will be extradited to Palm Beach County on charges.

Investigators said Gretchen Anthony has not been found so far.

City police released new details on Thursday regarding the disappearance of a 51-year-old resident of Jupiter and the arrest of her husband. Gretchen Anthony was last seen on March 20 at her home in Sunshine Drive in the Mallory Creek community of Abacoan.

Despite Gretchen’s location, when exchanging with an unnamed person, David Anthony said he saw him the next day when neighbors told police they heard shouts coming from Anthony’s home.

In the days that followed, when strange text messages were sent to friends and family from Gretchen Anthony’s phone, a black pickup, later known as David Anthony’s, was seen at the residence with a bag covering several objects in bed. Neighbors picked up the truck and had surveillance camera video of the vehicle.

One morning, an unknown neighbor reported seeing water and a white chemical spilling into the street from the closed garage of Gretchen Anthony’s residence.

Speaking to several interested friends and family members, the investigators contacted David Anthony but received no response. When they went to his possible place of residence, they met a woman who said he had not heard from him since March 24 when he took his dog and told him he was moving to Costa Rica.

The same unknown woman said she also received a strange text from Gretchen Anthony asking her to feed her cat when she is allegedly quarantined for two weeks because of a coronavirus.

Another witness, not named in the report, told police he feared David Anthony would do something because he had “problems.” The report was not detailed.

Although friends and family had not heard of Gretchen Anthony more, police were able to locate the signal from his phone in Pensacola, about 600 miles from his residence.

Around the same time, David Anthony was trying to sell a bag of women’s jewelry in a store. He and the vehicle were caught in the surveillance camera description, police said. Another witness in Pensecola later told police that David Anthony had sold the jewelry to him, saying it belonged to his mother, who had died of COVID-19.

On March 26, another unnamed person received a text message from Gretchen Anthony’s phone saying she was on a ventilator. But when they called the doctor mentioned in the text message, the 51-year-old was not a patient.

On the same day, police pulled Gretchen Anthony’s dark blue Mini Cooper, which was found in the parking lot of Jupiter Medical Center. The video from the surveillance camera showed a tall, white man with dark hair. Park the vehicle on March 24, lock it, and leave the area on foot, according to police.

When police arrived on March 26 to further investigate the home, one neighbor asked them if they were there to investigate the “attack on Saturday morning”.

Although the neighbors saw nothing but a truck on the early morning of March 20, they said they would hear the women “cry for the rooting of the blood” and then shout, saying, “No! It won’t hurt!”

One neighbor told police that when he went to investigate, the shouting was over.

Police went to Jupiter’s home and saw two bottles of detergent and a rag in the kitchen. The washing machine had towels with a “reddish substance that seemed to have blood.” Glasses and “small drops of blood” were also found in the bedroom, police said.

The officers then continued to check in the garage, where they were met with a key that had been clicked on the locked door. The officers broke down the door and are faced with a large, wet bleach stain on the floor.

Cadaver dogs, trained to alert handlers when they notice breakdown, showed officers around a stain in the garage. According to the report, blood, which is believed to be blood, is also collected there.

Police said on March 27 that signals from both David Anthony and his wife’s phone were located in Texas.

The call between David Anthony and police on March 30 will be removed from the police report, so it is unclear what he told police.

In a message posted on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon, Jupiter police asked for all the information about Gretchen Anthony’s whereabouts to report.

According to police, David Anthony was often seen in public with his black and white husky. Police did not give the dog a name. In addition, police said he “sometimes placed a magnetic FPL sticker on the side of his truck.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 561-741-2235.

