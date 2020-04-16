TG4 announce 10 All-Eire Gold games for May possibly

Sean Doherty, Dublin, supported by teammate Kevin Moran, in action towards Jack O’Shea, Kerry, through the 1977 All-Eire SFC semi-last. Photo: Connolly Collection / SPORTSFILE

TG4 have declared their schedule of All-Eire Gold games for May perhaps.

The ten video games to characteristic in Sunday double-headers involve All-Ireland Hurling, Soccer, and Girls Football finals, as very well as further-time thrillers from the All-Eire U21 hurling and Leinster football championships.

Sunday, May possibly 3

14:25 1997 Leinster Senior Soccer Semi-Closing Kildare v Meath

An additional opportunity to see Kildare v Meath in the 1997 Leinster Senior Football semi-last replay from Croke Park. Reigning All-Eire champions Meath who ended up managed by Sean Boylan experienced eradicated Dublin in the Leinster quarter-closing and have been up from Mick O’Dwyer’s Kildare team.

16:20 1996 All-Ireland Females Soccer Final Monaghan v Laois

Monaghan v Laois in the 1996 All-Eire Females Soccer Final replay was the yr of 23rd Girls Football All-Eire and the teams drew a week before ending on 2-9 every.

Sunday, May 10

14:40 2002 All-Ireland Soccer Semi Ultimate Dublin v Armagh

This pulsating match was performed in front of 79,386 spectators with Joe Kernan’s Armagh staff hoping to qualify for the All-Eire Final for the 1st time considering the fact that 1977.

16:10 1988 All-Eire Hurling Remaining Galway v Tipperary

The Galway hurlers under Cyril Farrell’s administration were being hoping to get again to back again All-Ireland titles against a Tipp facet managed by Michael “Babs” Keating.

Sunday, Could 17

14:40 Viewer’s Choice 2013 All-Eire Football Final Dubin v Mayo

Dublin went into the last seeking for their second All-Ireland title in 3 seasons even though Mayo entered the 2013 closing without the need of a title given that 1951.

16:10 2009 All-Eire Hurling Ultimate Kilkenny v Tipperary

It was the initially time that these two teams had met in the All-Ireland final considering that 1991 and Kilkenny were being going for four-in-a-row in entrance of 82,106 spectators.

Sunday, May well 24

14:40 Viewer’s Preference – 1968 All-Ireland Hurling Ultimate Tipperary v Wexford

One more opportunity to see Wexford v Tipperary in the 1968 All Eire Senior Hurling Final at Croke Park. The 81st All-Eire Hurling Ultimate integrated legends of that hurling period these types of as Tony Doran, Paul Lynch, Jack Berry, Ned Colfer, Jimmy Doyle, John Doyle, and Michael Keating.

16:05 Viewer’s Option – 1977 All-Eire Semi-Last Dublin v Kerry

One of the most exhilarating soccer games of the 70s with the good Dublin and Kerry teams of that era producing a basic match. The Dublin workforce bundled this sort of legends as Brian Mullins, Anton O’Toole, Tony Hanahoe, David Hickey, Sean Doherty and Bernard Brogan. Commentary by Michael O’Hehir.

Sunday, May 31



14:25 2009 All-Eire U21 Hurling Semi-Remaining Clare v Galway

This was Clare’s very first-ever physical appearance in an All-Eire U21 Hurling semi-ultimate. These U21 groups bundled stars these kinds of as Darach Honan, John Conlon, David Burke, Joe Canning, Aidan Harte, and James Skehill.

16:10 2005 All-Eire Football Final Tyrone v Kerry

Mickey Harte’s Tyrone group ended up likely for their second All-Eire title getting received it in 2003. But Jack O’Connor’s Kerry crew were the reigning All-Eire champions and both teams manufactured a memorable and pulsating final.