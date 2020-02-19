[Thaddeus ‘T.J.’ Jimenez, ‘Motive’ podcast figure who bought hundreds of thousands for wrongful conviction, charged in jail struggle]

Thaddeus “T.J.” Jimenez — who was awarded a fortune in a wrongful-conviction lawsuit only to return to jail around a capturing recorded on a cellphone camera — now faces a new felony cost stemming from a jail battle.

Jimenez — who was the vital determine in the Chicago Solar-Situations / WBEZ Chicago “Motive” podcast last drop — and five other inmates were being billed with mob motion around a brawl Jan. eight in a utmost-protection unit of the Cook County Jail.

Two inmates have been combating, and Jimenez, 40, and the some others joined in right before a correctional officer stopped it, authorities say.

They say no 1 was very seriously hurt, no weapons were being observed, and it’s unclear what began the fight.

The other inmates billed in the fight involved four males experiencing demo in murder conditions and another in jail on an aggravated prison sexual assault charge.

Thaddeus Jimenez is proven in an picture from a online video shooting Earl Casteel in the legs on Aug. 17, 2015, in Irving Park. U.S. District Court

He was charged with murder at 13 and invested 16 a long time in jail but was freed in 2009 just after a witness admitted he lied when he informed the law enforcement Jimenez was the killer. Jimenez sued the police for wrongful arrest, and a jury awarded him $25 million. He squandered most of his income on his gang.

In 2015, Jimenez was driving a convertible Mercedes when he stopped and fired a handgun at a man’s legs. He was driving with a fellow gang member who recorded the capturing on his cellphone. Officers recovered the cellular phone right after Jimenez crashed in a chase.

The video was performed at a federal trial in which Jimenez was sentenced to 9 yrs for unlawful possession of the gun. He’s however awaiting demo in point out court on a demand of aggravated battery in the identical taking pictures.