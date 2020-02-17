[thai-fourth-quarter-gdp-expands-1.six%-calendar-year-on-year,-slowest-speed-in-five-many-years]



February 17, 2020

By Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s financial state grew at its weakest rate in 5 several years in 2019, as exports and community investments slowed, and the impact from the coronavirus epidemic is established to pile more pressure on Southeast Asia’s second-largest economic system this 12 months.

The trade-dependent financial system has been buffeted by the Sino-U.S. trade war, delicate domestic demand from customers and a delayed fiscal finances and drought. Tourism was 1 vibrant spot the authorities were being hoping would assist offset slowdowns in other places.

Some analysts envisioned the central lender to additional lower charges from report lows to bolster development this yr.

Gross domestic solution expanded 1.six% in the Oct-December quarter from a calendar year previously, compared to two.one% forecast in a Reuters poll and the 3rd quarter’s upwardly revised two.six% development.

In 2019, the economic climate grew 2.four%, the slowest rate considering the fact that 2014, but was smack in line with analysts’ forecast.

On a quarterly basis, the financial system grew .2% in the Oct-December quarter, the Countrywide Financial and Social Enhancement Council (NESDC) explained, in line with an upwardly revised .2% in July-September.

“We sustain our 2020 GDP expansion forecast at one.nine%, reflecting our see that the slowdown will extend into 2020, owing to the covid-19 outbreak, a spending plan hold off and drought,” stated Charnon Boonnuch, economist of Nomura in Singapore.

“We even now pencil in another 25 basis-place plan rate slash by the (Financial institution of Thailand), likely sent in Q2.”

OUTLOOK Slash

The condition planning agency on Monday slice its forecasts for 2020 economic progress to 1.five-2.5% from 2.seven%-3.7%, and reduced its outlook for exports, the most important advancement driver, to one.4% from a 2.3% maximize projected in November.

Expansion in 2018 was revised up to four.2% from four.1%.

Last week, senior central financial institution director Don Nakornthab mentioned the financial system may well expand much less than 2% this year, with 1st-quarter expansion witnessed below 1%, due predominantly to the virus outbreak.

Earlier this month, the Financial institution of Thailand slice its plan amount to a record reduced of one%, and Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob stated there was room to help expansion if needed.

Thailand’s expansion has lagged regional friends for several years. In addition to weak exports, private intake has been constrained by higher family debt and some expense has been stalled by the delayed 3.two trillion baht ($102.70 billion)spending plan. The government expects expending to begin in May.

Annual exports in the December quarter declined 4.nine% and community investment decision fell five.1% whilst tourism progress slowed to 6.4% NESDC facts showed.

This 12 months, the company expects foreign vacationer numbers to drop to 37 million this calendar year from final year’s document 39.8 million, due to the virus outbreak.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand expects international readers to fall by five million this 12 months and the loss in profits could be as substantially as 500 billion baht.

It forecasts 2 million much less tourists from China by yourself, which accounted for 28% of Thailand’s travelers and tourism earnings final 12 months.

(Further reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Enhancing by Jacqueline Wong)