Thai mass shootings in which 29 perished lasted 16 hours – Boston Herald

By SUBSIDY and BUSABA SIVASOMBOON

BANGKOK (AP) – A soldier angry at a dispute over the country raged in northeastern Thailand for 16 hours, killing at least 29 people and injuring dozens more. Police and military personnel hunted the shooter at night in a shopping mall where he had locked himself up and shot him Sunday morning. It was the largest mass shooting in Thailand, performed by one shooter.

This chronology is composed of official and Thai media reports. Times are approximate.

–

SATURDAY

At about 3:30 PM, a soldier uses his gun to kill Colonel Anantarote Krasae, his commander in the 22nd Ammunition Battalion and the 63-year-old mother-in-law of their officer. The Ministry of Defense quickly identifies the shooter as Sgt. Maj. Jakraphanth Thomma. Police say the shooting is related to a land dispute. A third person is also shot but survives.

Jakrapanth then goes to his army camp, where he seizes various assault weapons and ammunition. He opens fire and injures at least three soldiers before he steals an army vehicle to flee.

Two police officers are shot when they try to stop Jakrapanth near a Buddhist temple. Two bystanders are also injured.

Jakrapanth arrives at the Terminal 21 Korat shopping center in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima around 6 pm. He shoots bullets throughout the area and hits both pedestrians and people driving cars and motorcycles. A gas tank near the mall catches fire, apparently after being hit by a round.

The shooter puts angry statements on his Facebook page along with a selfie that shows him in military gear, including a helmet, while the fire is burning in the background.

Jakrapanth enters the mall and keeps shooting. The police blocks roads next to the shopping center and encloses a circumference of 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) around it.

The Ministry of Defense identifies Jakrapanth as the suspect and the police give a wanted message for him.

Police SWAT teams and commandos arrive at the mall around 7 p.m. The commands come from Bangkok by helicopter. Periodic gunfire can be heard in the mall. The police have telephone contact with people who are trapped in it.

Jakrapanth’s Facebook page will be inaccessible by 7.30 p.m. The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society later says that it has asked Facebook to delete the account because its content would violently disrupt society.

Before 8 p.m., the police announce that more than 10 people have been killed. A call is made for people to donate blood in local hospitals.

Around the same time, the police in a neighboring province pick up Jakrapanth’s mother and take her to the mall to see if she can surrender her son.

National police chief Gen. Chakthip Chaijinda arrives at the mall around 8:30 PM.

An organized effort by the authorities starts at around 10.30 a.m. to take control of the mall and evacuate it inside. Gunfire can still be heard. Army commander Gen. Apirat Kongsompong arrives on the spot.

At approximately 11:30 am, the police announce that the ground floor and higher levels of the mall are secured. Police photos show that hundreds of people are being evacuated. No mention is made of the shooter, who is reportedly still in the building.

Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announces that 20 people have been killed and 31 others have been injured.

___

SUNDAY

At about 2 o’clock in the morning a police commander says that the police are still following the shooter in the mall and that an unknown number of people are still locked up with whom the authorities are in contact. He asks reporters not to report details of the police actions, because the shooter may be listening. Thailand’s telecommunications regulator previously told television stations that they should not broadcast live from the site for the same reason.

Periodic gunfire continues in the mall while the police hunt the shooter. There is an outbreak of activity around 3 p.m. and an ambulance takes two people.

Around 4.30 am more coordinated gunfire is heard and there is an unconfirmed report that a police command has been killed.

Gunfire periodically goes past sunrise.

Around 9 a.m. local media report that Jakrapanth was killed in a shooting. At 9.30 am officials confirm his death at a press conference next to the mall.