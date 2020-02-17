[thai-military-to-transfer-manage-of-land-following-mass-capturing]



FILE Image: Family members customers and Police officers experience with coffins containing bodies of SWAT members Trakool Tha-arsa and Petcharat Kamjadpai, who were killed in a mass shooting at the Terminal 21 buying mall, at a army airport in Bangkok, Thailand, February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

February 17, 2020

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s military agreed on Monday to transfer administration control of 160,000 hectares of commercial land to the finance ministry in a drive to reform its company methods immediately after a soldier went on a shooting spree about a residence offer long gone sour.

Sergeant Main Jakrapanth Thomma killed 29 persons and wounded 57 through a 19-hour rampage last week following he shot his commanding officer and relative in a enterprise dispute. The 32-calendar year-outdated soldier was then shot dead.

The incident solid a spotlight on the questionable involvement of troopers in the army’s commercial activities, in a region that has just emerged from immediate armed forces rule.

Military Chief Typical Apirat Kongsompong has vowed a important cleanup of the army’s company routines, which make an once-a-year income of virtually one particular billion baht ($32 million). They include things like golfing classes, boxing arenas, horse racecourses, sporting activities golf equipment, resorts and petrol stations.

“From now on the military will hand in excess of many tasks to the Treasury Office to take into account how to commence, centered on its guidelines and rules,” reported General Teerawat Boonyawat, Chief of Workers of the military.

The transfer indicates the businesses’ revenues will go immediately to the condition. Some of the earnings will go to the welfare of military staff.

“I cannot nevertheless say how substantially earnings the army corporations generate for the reason that we have to operate on it,” mentioned Prasong Poontaneat, Long lasting Secretary of the Finance Ministry.

“We will convey on board experts to make these corporations useful to soldiers’ welfare and make improvements to transparency,” he claimed.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Panu Wongcha-um Enhancing by Gareth Jones)