Thai PM asks billionaire to cure coronavirus

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said in a televised speech that the government would not only be able to address the health and economic problems brought about by the cancer, so several groups would join forces. its called “Team Thailand”.

A government agency spokesman warned his government this week that as many as 10 million Thais would have lost their jobs in the coming months if the crisis did not ease them

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said in a televised speech that the government would not only be able to address the health and economic problems brought about by the cancer, so several groups would join forces. its called “Team Thailand”. (AP)

“The first thing to do after sending a letter is open to the 20 richest people in Thailand asking them to tell me, as they are respected by the elders of our way of life, how they can help us and how to help Thailand better, ”Mr. Prayuth.

He spends the country billions of dollars in real estate and global reach, so they can play a vital role in Team Thailand.

A list of 40 people and Thailand’s wealthy families compiled by Forbes newspaper puts the 27th in a billion dollar bracket.

Releasing the list, the Chearavanont family, which owns the CP Group, is one of the largest conglomerates in the world.

The Thai royal family is undermining the country’s immense wealth, but Mr Prayuth has called the business group directly.

Buddhist monks wearing eyeglasses protect themselves from coronavirus pass technology after Thai Buddhists donated water to the Molilokayaram Temple in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP)

He said he would step up to small and medium-sized enterprises to get a better picture of their position by accessing the information transmitted through different agencies.

Thai health authorities announced on Friday a new case of coronavirus was recorded, bringing the total to 2700 with 47 deaths. They said that 16 had been discharged.

Coronavirus: all you need to know

What is the difference between COVID-19 and potassium?

Symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to that of diabetes, as they can be cause for cancer and cause respiratory problems.

The two patients are sent in the same way, either in the umbilical cord or in the wound, or in contact with the hands, places, or other infected areas.

The speed of transmission and the spread of infection are the major complications between COVID-19 and influenza.

Tips for minimizing coronavirus transmission. (9News)

The time from the stroke to the condition of the symptoms is shorter and the disease shorter. However, there are high rates of stroke and COVID-19 disease outcomes.

What is community involvement?

When it comes to social support, you need to avoid public transport, limit unnecessary trips, work from home and close to large gatherings.

It is advisable to go outside. However, you leave home, avoid having to face your face and wash your hands often.

Reported with the Associated Press.