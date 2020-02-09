Thai soldier fatally shot by security forces after killing spree left 21 dead

A Thai soldier was fatally shot dead by security forces, raging through a busy shopping mall and a nearby army camp and killing at least 21 people, security officials said.

“The police killed the perpetrator and rescued eight hostages. Some were wounded,” said one of the security forces.

Both refused to be named because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The chaotic violence triggered a tense argument with the shooter, who was entrenched in the mall until the early hours of the morning. The alleged gunman, who wears an assault rifle and is dressed in camouflage and a helmet, has been identified by the authorities as 32-year-old Jakrapanth Thomma, a sergeant of the Thai military.

The violence on Saturday started around 3:30 p.m. local time when the police said Thomma had fatally shot his commander, taken several military weapons, and drove about 14 km in a stolen Humvee to Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, where he shot buyers and drivers full lanes. The city, also known as Korat, is about a three and a half hour drive from Bangkok.

The exact movements of the armed man in the city remain unclear. The authorities have not disclosed how many people died in the military camp and how many died in the mall. At least 31 people were reported injured.

A police officer in Nakhon Ratchasima telephoned the AP that the murder began when the suspected gunman fatally shot another soldier and woman and wounded a third person before escaping with guns and ammunition.

The police said that they had brought back the shooter’s mother from neighboring Chaiyaphum province, about 100 km away, and intended to use her to negotiate with the suspect.

“We don’t know why he did it,” Thai Defense Ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit told Al Jazeera.

“It seems like he’s gone crazy.”

In Thailand, getting a gun legally is relatively easy. In addition to military use, a potential gun owner must prove a valid reason for owning a gun, e.g. B. hunting or self-defense. The minimum age to own a weapon in Thailand is 20 years. The owner must pass a criminal investigation.

According to the University of Sydney’s School of Public Health, the annual number of gun deaths in Thailand in 2016 was 2.54 per 100,000 people. The rate in the United States was 11.96 deaths per 100,000 people in the same year. In recent years, the total number of gun deaths in Thailand has dropped from 3,420 in 2007 to 1,729 in 2016.

Defense Department spokesman Gen. Kongcheep Tantrawanich said Sgt. Maj. Jakrapanth Thomma stood behind the attack in Nakhon Ratchasima, a hub for Thailand’s relatively poorer and rural northeastern region.

The video recorded outside the mall showed people taking cover when shots were fired on Saturday afternoon. Many were killed outside the mall, some in cars, others while walking.

Nattaya Nganiem and her family had just eaten and left when she heard gunfire.

“At first I saw a woman running hysterically out of the mall,” said Nattaya, who was shooting a video of the scene on her cell phone. “Then a motorcyclist just ran in front of her and left his motorcycle there.”

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the mall in small quantities by police while they were looking for the armed.

“We were scared and ran to hide in toilets,” said Sumana Jeerawattanasuk, one of the people who were rescued by the police. She said seven or eight people were hiding in the same room as her.

“I’m so glad. I was so scared of being hurt,” she said.

Shortly before midnight, the police announced that they had secured the above-ground part of the shopping center, but were still looking for the shooter. About 16 hours later, officials held a press conference outside the mall to announce that the shooter had been fatally shot.

Defense spokesman Kongcheep told the Thai media that the first person to be killed was the commander of the 22nd ammunition battalion, in which the suspect also served. He said the gunman had shot others at his base and taken weapons and ammunition before he fled the army in a Humvee.

The man also posted updates on his Facebook page during the rampage.

A social media photo that appears to be from the Facebook page shows a man wearing a green-clad military helmet while a fireball and black smoke rage behind him.

Jakrapanth’s profile picture shows him in a mask, in military clothes and armed with a pistol. The background image shows a pistol and bullets. The Facebook page was made inaccessible after the start of filming.

Terminal 21 Korat, a multi-storey glass and steel shopping mall, resembles an airport terminal with a control tower and departure gates. A large passenger aircraft model dangles from wires next to one of the main escalators.

Each of the seven retail floors is decorated to represent a different country. A giant replica of the Paris Eiffel Tower rises to the ceiling, while a model of London’s Big Ben dominates another area and a massive model of California’s Golden Gate Bridge spans an open courtyard. A two-story golden Oscar statue towers over a food court.

Many shopping malls in Thailand, including the Terminal 21 namesake in Bangkok, have metal detectors and security cameras at the entrances that are manned by uniformed but unarmed security guards. Typing checks are often fleeting at best.

Gun violence is not uncommon in Thailand. Firearms are legally available and many Thai people have weapons. Mass shootings are rare, although there are occasional shootings in the far south of the country where the authorities have been fighting a longstanding separatist uprising for years.

The Korat incident happened just a month after another shootout in a well-known mall in the central Thai city of Lopburi. In this case, a masked gunner with a pistol and a silencer killed three people, including a 2-year-old boy, and wounded four others when he robbed a jewelry store. A suspect, a school principal, was arrested less than two weeks later and is said to have confessed that he had not intended to shoot anyone.