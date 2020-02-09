Thai soldier gunned down after killing 26 in unleashed firearms

A soldier angry over a financial dispute was shot dead by police after killing 26 people and injuring 57 in the worst mass shooting in Thailand.

Officials said the soldier first killed two people on a military base, then went on a much bloodier run, shooting on the way to a shopping complex where people fled in terror.

It took the armed police 16 hours to end the attack in the northeast of the country.

Authorities said that Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma was behind the attack on Nakhon Ratchasima, a hub in the relatively poor and rural northeast region of Thailand.

Much of the filming took place at Terminal 21 Korat, an airport-themed shopping center filled with colorful Lego sculptures, a merry-go-round and huge replicas of monuments from around the world.

“This incident was unprecedented in Thailand,” Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters as he delivered the death toll Sunday morning after visiting the injured in hospitals.

“I hope this is the only and the last incident, and that it won’t happen again. No one wants this to happen. It could be due to that person’s mental health at this point in time, ”he said.

Prayuth said he was concerned that people inside the mall might be accidentally hit by police bullets, but added, “I checked, it didn’t happen.”

A group of armed commando soldiers in front of terminal 21 of the Korat shopping center, in Nakhon Ratchasima (Sakchai Lalitkanjanakul / AP)

A video taken outside the mall showed people diving for cover as gunshots rang out in the middle of the afternoon on Saturday. Many were killed outside the mall, some in cars and others while walking.

Nattaya Nganiem and her family had just finished eating and were driving away when she heard gunshots.

“I first saw a woman hysterically exit the mall,” said Ms. Nattaya, who videotaped the scene on her phone. “Then a motorcyclist in front of her just ran and left her motorcycle there.”

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the mall in small batches by police while searching for the shooter.

“We were afraid and we fled to hide in the toilet,” said Sumana Jeerawattanasuk, one of the people rescued by the police. She said that seven or eight people hid in the same room as her.

“I am so happy. I was so afraid of hurting myself,” she said.

A wanted poster published by the Royal Thai Police Crime Suppression Division (Royal Thai Police Crime Suppression Division via AP)

Shortly before midnight, the police announced that they had secured the above-ground portion of the mall, but were still looking for the shooter. About 16 hours later, officials held a press conference to announce that the shooter had been shot

Defense Ministry spokesman Kongcheep told Thai media that the first person killed was the commander of the 22nd Ammunition Battalion, in which the suspect also served. He said the gunman shot other people at his base and took rifles and ammunition before fleeing to an Army Humvee.

City and neighborhood police said the man had fired shots while on his way to the mall. Thai television Rath broadcast security camera images from a shopping mall showing a man with what appeared to be an assault rifle.

The man also posted updates to his Facebook page during the unleashing.

“No one can escape death,” reads a post. Another asked, “Should I give up?” In a later post, he wrote, “I have already stopped.”

A social media photo that appears to have been taken on the Facebook page shows a man in a camouflaged green military helmet as a ball of fire and black smoke rage behind him.

Jakrapanth’s profile photo shows him in a mask and dressed in military-style clothing and armed with a pistol. The background image shows a handgun and bullets. The Facebook page was made inaccessible after the shooting began.

Armed violence is not unknown in Thailand. Firearms can be obtained legally, and many Thais have firearms. Mass shooting is rare, although there is sometimes gun fighting in the far south of the country, where authorities have fought for years for a long-standing separatist insurgency.