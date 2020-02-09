Thai soldier kills 26 during killing spree, most in mall | world

Thai security forces leave Terminal 21 after completing their mission to prevent a massacre soldier, Nakhon Ratchasima, from killing spree on February 9, 2020. – Reuters pic

BANGKOK, June 11 / PRNewswire / – A Thai soldier upset by a land trade went on a killing spree that killed at least 26 people, most at a northeast mall to which he had fled in a stolen Humvee, after saying he shot his commanders, the officers.

The Thai security forces shot the villain this morning after a nighttime break at Terminal 21 shopping mall in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima

The soldier was armed with an assault weapon and ammunition that had been stolen from the arsenal of the military base, an official said.

He initially posted written messages on Facebook during the attack before his account was closed by the company.

Hundreds of shoppers fled the mall in crouched groups, and the police and army launched several bailouts during the more than 12-hour dispute, at which point armed forces appeared that were carrying small children.

“It was scary because I heard gunshots occasionally … we have waited a long time for the police to help us, many hours,” said 27-year-old Suvanarat Jirattanasakul. Her voice trembled after she appeared.

Another escaped buyer reported to local Amarin television that the shooter was “aiming at the heads” and said his colleague had died there.

“I heard so many shots. He shot everywhere and his shots were very precise, ”said the man who was identified as“ Diaw ”.

“Personal conflict”

CCTV footage from the mall, which was released on social media, showed the black-clad and masked shooter who had his gun slung over his shoulder and had no trace of anyone else nearby.

The police named the shooter the 32-year-old soldier Jakrapanth Thomma. He was reportedly working at a military base near Nakhon Ratchasima, about 250 km from the capital, Bangkok.

The Thai media said the suspect was a keen gunner and gun lover who often posed with guns on social media

The murders started yesterday around 3:00 p.m. (8:00 GMT) when the soldier opened fire in a house before moving to an army camp and then to the mall.

“It was a personal conflict … over a house deal,” Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said to reporters from Nakhon Ratchasima today after traveling there to meet with wounded survivors.

Prayuth added that the conflict was with a relative of the soldier’s commanding officer.

The commanding officer was one of the people reported to be killed before the soldier proceeded to the mall and started shooting.

Sometime during the day, the soldier raided the armory’s armory to arm himself, said Lieutenant General Thanya Kiatsarn, commander of the second area command.

“He attacked the arsenal that later died and stole an official jeep and HK33 weapon and a lot of ammunition to do what he did,” said Thanya.

“Spend the money in hell”

The day before the attack, Jakrapanth had denounced greedy people on his Facebook account.

“Rich in fraud. Take advantage of others. Do you think you can spend the money in hell? Read a post in Thai.

He later released written updates during the attack.

“Death is inevitable for everyone,” he wrote. He later complained of the cramps in his fingers and asked, “Should I give up?” Before the account was no longer available.

Hours after the mall’s siege began, Facebook said it removed the suspect’s account.

“There is no place on Facebook for people who commit this type of atrocity, and we also do not allow people to praise or support this attack,” said a Facebook representative in a statement.

Larger shootings are rare in the Southeast Asian country, except in the far south, where a decades-long uprising continues. – Reuters