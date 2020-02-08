Thai soldier kills at least 10 people while shooting

Police in northeastern Thailand said a soldier shot several people on Saturday, killing more than ten people. He was entrenched in a popular mall.

Royal Thai Police spokeswoman Krissana Pattanacharoen said more than 10 people were killed. The total number of wounded was not immediately known.

According to the police in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, the soldier stationed outside the city initially shot another soldier and a woman and wounded a third person.

City and neighborhood police officers, who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to provide information, said the man took a gun from his base and drove to the Terminal 21 shopping mall and shot , The city is also known as the Korat.

Videos taken outside of the mall and shared on social media showed people looking for cover in a parking lot when shots were fired.

The mall was closed and the street closed while the authorities tried to arrest the gunman and rescue the buyers inside.

Defense Department spokesman Gen. Kongcheep Tantrawanich identified the suspect as Jakrapanth Thomma.

He said police and military units had cordoned off the mall and the surrounding area.