Thai soldier kills at least 17 in mass shootings | world

A person runs away from a mall during a Thai soldier’s rampage in Nakhon Ratchasima City, Thailand, on February 8, 2020 in this still image obtained from a social media video. – NATTAYA NGANIEM / via Reuters

BANGKOK, June 11 / PRNewswire / – A Thai soldier has remained entrenched in a mall today after shooting at least 17 people, according to emergency services.

The attack in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima started in a barracks in the late afternoon, the AFP police said.

Three people were killed, including at least one soldier, when Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma opened fire.

“He stole a military vehicle and drove downtown,” said Lieutenant Colonel Mongkol Kuptasiri.

Local media reported that the armed man had confiscated weapons from the army’s arsenal before killing in the center of the city.

In a rapidly moving incident, the authorities were unable to confirm local media reports in which the gunman had taken up to 16 hostages.

Late Saturday, “There were 17 deaths, 14 injuries,” said an unnamed spokesman for the Erawan Center in Bangkok, the country’s shipping center for emergency services.

Videos and photos distributed online show panicky scenes on a city’s main street – better known as Korat.

People fled while at least one fire roared and the sound of an automatic gunfire filled the air.

The shooter also posted photos of himself and wrote several posts on his Facebook page, including “Should I Surrender” and “Nobody Can Escape Death”.

In a Facebook video that has since been deleted, the attacker filmed an open jeep with an army helmet and said: “I’m tired … I can no longer pull my finger” and made a trigger symbol with his hand.

There were also photos of a man in a ski mask holding a pistol up.

“The shooter used a machine gun and shot innocent victims, with many injured and killed,” spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen told AFP, adding that the standing fee was “more than 10”.

The Department of Defense said the armed forces had closed Terminal 21 shopping center but had not yet captured the suspect.

Thailand has one of the highest gun ownership rates in the world, but mass shootings of soldiers targeting civilians are rare.

Several shootings before the courts at the end of last year have also raised concerns about gun violence in the Southeast Asian country.

In a high-profile case, a two-year-old boy was killed among three people in Thailand when a masked shooter robbed a jewelry store last month.

At the end of last year, two lawyers were shot and killed by a clerk in the east of the country during a land dispute hearing. – AFP