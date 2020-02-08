Thai soldier kills at least 17 people in shopping mall killing spree

A soldier shot several people in northeastern Thailand on Saturday, killing at least 17 people. It is located in a popular shopping center.

Noppadol Sirijanya, a member of the Sawang Metta Tham Rescue Center in Nakhon Ratchasima, said the death toll increased to 17 at 10 p.m. The police had previously said that more than 10 people had been killed.

It was unclear how many people were injured. The authorities alerted the surrounding hospitals and asked for blood donations. Health minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Facebook that a doctor was shot while helping an injured person.

It was also unclear whether the armed hostage had taken hostages in the mall or how many people were still in the mall.

Noppadol said a rescue team successfully evacuated more than 100 people from the mall where they were trapped for hours.

The gunman appeared to be armed with an assault rifle based on a surveillance camera video broadcast on Thai Rath television. Thai Rath said the incident started around 3:30 p.m.

A policeman in Nakhon Ratchasima City, contacted by phone, said the soldier initially shot another soldier and woman, and injured a third person, apparently over a land conflict. Nakhon Ratchasima is also known as Korat.

A wanted poster published by the Royal Thai Police Crime Suppression Division with Sgt. Jakrapanth Thomma. Photo / AP

City and neighborhood police officers, who asked to be identified because they were not authorized to provide information, said the man took a gun from his base and drove to the Korat Terminal 21 shopping mall and shot. Several Thai media reported that he was traveling in a military vehicle.

Defense Department spokesman Gen. Kongcheep Tantrawanich identified the suspect as Sgt. Jakrapanth Thomma. He said police and military units had cordoned off the mall and the surrounding area.

The man, who is believed to be the shooter, posted updates to his Facebook page during the rampage with statements such as “Nobody Can Escape Death” and “Should I Give Up?” In a later post, he wrote, “I’ve already stopped.”

This screenshot is from the Facebook livestream video of Thai soldier Jakrapanth Thomma during an attack northeast of Bangkok. Photo / Facebook

His profile picture shows him in a mask, in military clothes and armed with a pistol. The background image shows a pistol and bullets.

In a social media photo that appears to be from his Facebook page, the suspect is wearing a green-clad military helmet, while a fireball and black smoke rage behind him. The Facebook page was made inaccessible after the start of filming.

Videos taken outside of the mall and shared on social media showed people looking for cover in a parking lot when shots were fired.

The mall was closed and the street closed while the authorities tried to find the gunman and rescue the buyers inside.

This screenshot is from the Facebook livestream video of Thai soldier Jakrapanth Thomma during an attack northeast of Bangkok. Photo / Facebook

In the early stages, people weren’t sure what was happening.

Nattaya Nganiem, who made a video from outside the mall with gunshots, told what she had experienced.

“We didn’t leave the mall until after dinner. When we were sitting in our car on the opposite side, we heard a loud noise and then we could see people slowly running out of the mall. At first I saw a woman hysterically out of it Shopping Center Run Then a motorcyclist ran in front of her and left his motorcycle there.

“I thought what’s going on? Then we heard several shots. The motorcyclist had probably seen the shooter from where he was … We couldn’t see the shooter, but we could hear the sound of the gun. It was terrifying. ” We were inside at dinner and my child was getting unusually restless, so we left, otherwise we would have been stuck there. I can’t believe that happens in my hometown. I mean, this mall, we go there almost every other day. “

When she got home and found out what had happened, she passed out, she said.

Police and bystanders stand near a shooting scene at Terminal 21 shopping mall in Korat, Thailand. Photo / AP

Nakhon Ratchasima is located about 250 km northeast of the Thai capital Bangkok. It is a hub for Thailand’s relatively poor and rural northeastern region.

Terminal 21 Korat is part of a small chain of Thai shopping centers operated by Bangkok-based property developer LH Mall & Hotel Co. The floors of the shopping centers are modeled on the big cities around the world.

The size of the mall could pose a challenge for security forces trying to catch the shooter. It consists of seven main shopping floors, including an underground one and numerous shops and restaurants. It also houses a cinema on the top floor.

Many shopping malls in Thailand, including the Terminal 21 namesake in Bangkok, have metal detectors and security cameras at the entrances that are manned by uniformed but unarmed security guards. Typing checks are often fleeting at best.

Gun violence is not uncommon in Thailand. Firearms are legally available and many Thai people have weapons. Mass shootings are rare, although there are occasional shootings in the far south of the country where the authorities have been fighting a longstanding separatist uprising for years.

The incident occurred just a month after another shootout in a well-known mall in the central Thai city of Lopburi. In this case, a masked gunner with a pistol and a silencer killed three people, including a 2-year-old boy, and wounded four others when he robbed a jewelry store. A suspect, a school principal, was arrested less than two weeks later and is said to have confessed that he had not intended to shoot anyone.

– AP