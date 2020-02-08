Thai soldier kills at least 20 people and holes in shopping center – KGET 17

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand (AP) – A soldier who took refuge in a popular shopping center in northeast Thailand shot dead several people on Saturday, leaving at least 20 people dead and 31 injured, officials said.

Police said they had secured the mall and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul said there were no more bodies inside. But he added, “We don’t know whether there are additional injuries or deaths or not.” He did not say if the shooter had been found.

Anutin said a doctor was killed while helping an injured person.

The gunman, described by police as a soldier angry over a land dispute, appeared to be armed with an assault rifle, according to a security camera video broadcast on Thai television Rath. Thai Rath said the incident started around 3:30 p.m.

Shortly before midnight, the police announced that they had secured the entire shopping center in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima. They published photos of officers escorting people to the exits, but did not provide any information on the location of the gunman.

A police officer contacted by telephone said that the soldier first shot another soldier and a woman and injured a third, apparently due to a land dispute.

City and neighborhood police, who asked not to be identified because they were not allowed to release information, said the man took a gun from his base and left Reached the Terminal 21 Korat shopping center, firing on the way. Several Thai media reported that he had traveled in a military vehicle.

Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Kongcheep Tantrawanich identified the suspect as a sergeant. Jakrapanth Thomma.

The suspect posted updates to his Facebook page during the unleashing with statements such as “No one can escape death” and “Should I give up?” In a later post, he wrote, “I have already stopped.”

His profile picture shows him in a mask and dressed in military style clothing and armed with a pistol. The background image shows a handgun and bullets.

In a photo posted on social networks that appeared to be from his Facebook page, the suspect can be seen wearing a camouflaged green military helmet while a ball of fire and black smoke rage behind him. The Facebook page was made inaccessible after the shooting began.

A video taken outside the mall and shared on social media shows people taking cover in a parking lot while shots are fired.

The mall was closed and the outside street was closed while authorities tried to find the gunman and the emergency buyers inside. The government has asked broadcasters not to go live from the scene.

At first, people weren’t sure what was going on.

Nattaya Nganiem, who shot a video from outside the mall in which shots were heard, recounted her experiences.

“We have just left the mall after having taken our meal. While we were in our car on the opposite side, we heard a loud noise and then we could see people starting to run out. I first saw a woman hysterically exit the mall. Then a motorcyclist in front of her has just run and leaves her motorcycle there.

“I thought, what’s going on? Then we heard several shots. The motorcycle guy had probably seen the shooter from where he was.… We couldn’t see the shooter but we could hear the sound of gun. It was terrifying. We were just inside for dinner and my child was getting unusually restless, that’s why we left, otherwise we would have been stuck inside. I can’t believe this is happening in my hometown. I mean, this mall, we go there almost every other day. “

When she got home and learned what had happened, she passed out, she said.

Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat, is about 250 kilometers (155 miles) northeast of the Thai capital, Bangkok. It is a hub for the relatively poor and rural northeast region of Thailand.

Terminal 21 in Korat is part of a small chain of Thai shopping malls run by Bangkok-based property developer LH Mall & Hotel Co. The malls have floors modeled after major cities around the world.

The size of the mall posed a challenge to the security forces as they attempted to capture the shooter. It consists of seven main retail floors, one of which is below ground level, and numerous stores and restaurants. It also has a cinema room on the top floor.

Many shopping malls in Thailand, including the namesake of Terminal 21 in Bangkok, have metal detectors and security cameras at entrances manned by uniformed but unarmed security guards. Controls on those entering are often superficial at best.

Armed violence is not unknown in Thailand. Firearms can be obtained legally, and many Thais have firearms. Mass shooting is rare, although there is sometimes gun fighting in the far south of the country, where authorities have fought for years for a long-standing separatist insurgency.

The incident occurred just a month after another shooting at a large shopping mall in the central city of Lopburi, Thailand. In this case, a masked gunman carrying a handgun with a silencer killed three people, including a 2-year-old boy, and injured four others while robbing a jewelry store. A suspect, a school principal, was arrested less than two weeks later and reportedly confessed that he did not want to shoot anyone.

___

Tassanee reported from Bangkok. Associated Press journalists Grant Peck, Preeyapa T. Khunsong and Adam Schreck contributed to this story.