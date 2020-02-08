Thai soldier kills at least 20 people, holes in the mall

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand (AP) – A soldier who had entrenched himself in a popular shopping mall in northeastern Thailand shot several people on Saturday, killing at least 20 and injuring 31 others, officials said.

Police said they had secured the mall, and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said there were no bodies left inside. But he added, “We don’t know if there are further injuries or deaths or not.” He didn’t say if the shooter was found.

Anutin said a doctor was shot while helping an injured person.

The gunman, described by the police as a soldier who was upset by a land dispute, appeared to be armed with an assault rifle based on a surveillance camera video broadcast on Thai Rath television. Thai Rath said the incident started around 3:30 p.m.

Shortly before midnight, the police announced that they had secured the entire shopping center in Nakhon Ratchasima City. They released photos of police officers escorting people to the exits, but did not disclose the whereabouts of the gunman.

A police officer contacted by phone said the soldier initially shot another soldier and woman, and injured a third person, apparently over a land conflict.

City and neighborhood police officers, who asked to be identified because they were not authorized to provide information, said the man took a gun from his base and drove to the Korat Terminal 21 shopping mall and shot. Several Thai media reported that he was traveling in a military vehicle.

Defense Department spokesman Gen. Kongcheep Tantrawanich identified the suspect as Sgt. Jakrapanth Thomma.

The suspect posted updates to his Facebook page during the rampage, with statements such as “Nobody can escape death” and “Should I give up?” In a later post, he wrote, “I’ve already stopped.”

His profile picture shows him in a mask, in military clothes and armed with a pistol. The background image shows a pistol and bullets.

In a social media photo that appears to be from his Facebook page, the suspect is wearing a green-clad military helmet, while a fireball and black smoke rage behind him. The Facebook page was made inaccessible after the start of filming.

Videos taken outside of the mall and shared on social media showed people looking for cover in a parking lot when shots were fired.

The mall was closed and the street closed while the authorities tried to find the gunman and rescue the buyers inside. The government asked the broadcasters not to go live.

In the early stages, people weren’t sure what was happening.

Nattaya Nganiem, who made a video from outside the mall with gunshots, told what she had experienced.

“We didn’t leave the mall until after dinner. While we were sitting in our car on the opposite side, we heard a loud noise and could then see people starting to run. First I saw a woman running hysterically out of the mall. Then a motorcyclist ran in front of her and left his motorcycle there.

“I thought what’s going on? Then we heard several shots. The motorcyclist had probably seen the shooter from where he was … We couldn’t see the shooter, but we could hear the sound of the gun. It was scary We just went in for dinner and my child got unusually restless, so we left, otherwise we would have been stuck there. I can’t believe this is happening in my hometown. I mean, this mall, we go there almost every other day . “

When she got home and found out what had happened, she passed out, she said.

Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat, is located about 250 kilometers northeast of the Thai capital Bangkok. It is a hub for Thailand’s relatively poor and rural northeastern region.

Terminal 21 Korat is part of a small chain of Thai shopping centers operated by Bangkok-based property developer LH Mall & Hotel Co. The floors of the shopping centers are modeled on the big cities around the world.

The size of the mall posed a challenge to security forces when they tried to arrest the shooter. It consists of seven main shopping floors, including an underground one and numerous shops and restaurants. It also houses a cinema on the top floor.

Many shopping malls in Thailand, including the Terminal 21 namesake in Bangkok, have metal detectors and security cameras at the entrances that are manned by uniformed but unarmed security guards. Typing checks are often fleeting at best.

Gun violence is not uncommon in Thailand. Firearms are legally available and many Thai people have weapons. Mass shootings are rare, although there are occasional shootings in the far south of the country where the authorities have been fighting a longstanding separatist uprising for years.

The incident occurred just a month after another shootout in a well-known mall in the central Thai city of Lopburi. In this case, a masked gunner with a pistol and a silencer killed three people, including a 2-year-old boy, and wounded four others when he robbed a jewelry store. A suspect, a school principal, was arrested less than two weeks later and is said to have confessed that he had not intended to shoot anyone.