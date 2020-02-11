Thai soldiers’ access to weapons used in deadly rampages exposes security vulnerabilities

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, THAILAND – It is still unclear how a Thai soldier managed to steal the weapons he used to kill 29 people from a military base.

Maj. Jakrapanth Thomma, who snatched three assault rifles and two machine guns from the base, escaped in a stolen military vehicle.

His actions show “that control over the armory of this base was absolutely inadequate in terms of labor and access restrictions,” said Michael Picard, research director at GunPolicy.org.

The attacker then went to a mall and shot on the way. He held security guards for almost 16 hours while hiding in the mall.

Military security issues are particularly important in Thailand, as the country’s stubborn army commander said in an interview a few weeks ago that he had ordered all military units to take care of their weapons.

The Bangkok Post quoted General Apirat Kongsompong as saying, “All weapons must be carefully maintained and kept ready for use.” Government led by former army commander Prayuth Chan-ocha.

On Tuesday, Apirat should criticize the operation at the army headquarters in Bangkok.

A junior officer who said that he often took ammunition from Jakrapanth’s unit from his own unit said the gunner had to overpower the soldiers guarding small arms stores to get weapons and ammunition. The officer asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to speak to reporters.

In many cases in the past, weapons have been tacitly dropped by corrupt police and army officials.

The most catastrophic weapon theft occurred in the deep south of Thailand in 2004, when militant Muslim separatists raided a military base, killed four soldiers and used around 400 assault rifles. Some of the weapons are believed to have been sent to militant Muslims in the Indonesian province of Aceh, but most remained with the Thai rebels who waged an uprising that killed around 7,000 people.

Access to the main gate of the Jakrapanth Military Unit, the 22nd Ammunition Battalion, was restricted on Monday, but much of the rest of the sprawling base in rural Nakhon Ratchasima Province was open to through traffic.

Some people have criticized the many hours it took Thai security forces to end the siege of the mall, including Khunpol Khanpakwan, who was waiting outside a public morgue in the hospital on Monday to recover his daughter’s body.

His daughter Apiksanapa Khanpakwan, 45, was killed and her 17-year-old daughter wounded when special forces shot dead the shooter.

Although Prime Minister Prayuth said security forces have not killed anyone, Khanpakwan said he is still waiting for his daughter’s autopsy report to determine the source of the many shots that pierced her body.

Khanpakwan wondered how a force that boasted of protecting its military equipment was unable to stop a single gunner from causing so much bloodshed.

“How could the authorities allow a perpetrator to kill people in the city? Only one person, “said Khanpakwan, adding,” they are armed with weapons but cannot do anything to him. “

Anthony Davis, a security analyst who writes for Jane’s defense publications, said it was premature to assess the response to the siege.

“You end up with a professional military man with a large supply of ammunition hidden in a very large building that the security forces don’t know exactly how many people are within his reach,” said Davis.

“It took a long time, but in a large building, they couldn’t risk storming and killing many people,” he said.

There are other concerns about how to deal with the worst mass shootings in Thai history, particularly vulnerabilities.

On the night of the siege, a police station stopped bystanders just 100 meters from the shooting, within earshot of the automatic shots that exploded in sudden explosions from a position where security forces were fighting to pinpoint them.

The next morning, Thai special forces hired a local television station to help locate the shooter with the help of a drone operator. Camouflaged soldiers covered the 28-year-old man from all sides when they escorted him into the basement of the mall, where the authorities believed the gunman was hiding.

From there, the reporter maneuvered his thermal sensor drone through broken windows and into the refrigerator of a supermarket. He sent pictures of Jakrapanth and several obvious hostages back to the police.

Then the rain of fire from the snipers began on the shooters and the killing spree ended.

On Sunday evening, less than 10 hours later, a foreign reporter was able to enter the mall through an unlocked door that was not behind the police tape.