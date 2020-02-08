Thailand: At least 20 soldiers killed, 31 injured, spark hunted

February 8 (UPI) – A Thai soldier opened fire in several locations near Bangkok on Saturday, killing at least 20 people, injuring 31, and leading the police in a search when he was entrenched in a mall.

Lieutenant General Thanya Kriatisarn, commander of the Second Army region, identified the suspect as Sgt. Maj. Jakraphanth Thomma, 32, from the Surathampithak camp.

A defense ministry spokesman informed BBC Thai that Thomma, a junior officer, stole a gun and ammunition from a military camp after attacking his commanding officer. He continued his attack in Terminal 21 shopping mall in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, northeast of Bangkok, where he is now believed to be entrenched.

The suspect appeared to open fire in the local media after stepping out of a Humvee outside a Terminal 21 mall in the Muang district when the people fled. Other footage showed a fire outside the building and some reports said a gas canister was shot at the cause of the fire.

Defense Secretary General Kongcheep Tantrawanit said 20 deaths had been confirmed and another 31 people were injured, some seriously.

Of the 20 dead, 16 died on the spot, the Thai Ministry of Health said. Four of the 31 injured were operated on and six were in intensive care.

The gunman killed some people at the military base before driving the stolen Humvee to the mall.

Police spokeswoman Kissana Phathanacharoen said Thomma fatally shot a soldier and woman in the military barracks, and a third person was injured.

Phathanacharoen added that the investigators believe a land deal payment dispute triggered the shootout, but Tantrawinit said the cause is still unknown.

“We don’t know why he did it,” said Tantrawanit. “It seems like he’s gone crazy.”

The authorities closed the mall when they searched for the suspect.

A spokeswoman for Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he had expressed his condolences to the families of the dead and was following developments.