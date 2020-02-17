[Thailand bars entry of Westerdam Cruise travellers]

The cruise ship held two,257 passengers and crew on board when it docked in Cambodia. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Feb 17 — Thailand has barred the entry of overseas national travellers on board MS Westerdam cruise ship that docked in Cambodia previous week, just after an American woman examined positive for Covid-19 in Malaysia.

Deputy Primary Minister and Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul reported travellers from MS Westerdam cruise ship are not permit journey to Thailand or get a transit flight right here until finally conclude of the 14-day incubation period of time for Covid-19, starting up Feb 14.

“We do not want to put other travellers at possibility to capture the virus at the airport or in flight. Consequently, all airways should just take duty (in not flying cruise passengers to Thailand),” he mentioned after chairing a conference on Covid-19 in this article today.

Meanwhile, director-standard of the Disorder Management Division Dr Sophon Iamsirithavorn said 21 Thai nationals – 19 crew users and two travellers ended up on board the cruise ship and they are permitted to enter the kingdom.

“They will undergo intensified screening when they enter Thailand and place on a 14-day quarantine,” he reported.

There were two,257 travellers and crew on board MS Westerdam when the vessel docked at Cambodian sea port of SIhanoukville. To date, 747 crew members and 233 guests are waiting for their remaining journey arrangements.

Meanwhile, Thailand documented just one new case of Covid-19, convey the tally to 35 confirmed conditions in the kingdom.

General public Wellness Ministry’s long lasting secretary Sukhum Kanchanapimai explained the 68-calendar year-previous Chinese woman experienced near get hold of with positive clients.

“The female had been put less than surveillance following her relatives members analyzed positive for Covid-19.

“She confirmed indicators of Covid-19 an infection and was admitted to a clinic. She tested favourable for the virus. She is the fourth verified conditions in the relatives,” he advised a press meeting in this article now.

To day, there are 35 confirmed circumstances of Covid-19 in the country of which 15 of them have recovered and returned residence when 20 are still obtaining therapy in hospitals. — Bernama